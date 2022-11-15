Carrefour Polska Expands Private-Label Christmas Offering

Carrefour Polska has announced that it is expanding its private-label Christmas food assortment to enable customers to shop within budget and not give up on their favourite festive treats.

The chain has launched more than 130 private-label products, mainly under its Carrefour Extra brand, and is offering promotional prices on certain items until 19 November.

The range includes ready-made cakes, various types of sweets, classic Christmas delicacies, and coffee SKUs, among others.

Ewa Dźwigacz, product category group manager for FMCG and own-brand products at Carrefour Polska, said, "Poles are already convinced of private labels and believe that in most cases they offer the best value for money.

"Therefore, out of concern for Poles' wallets and guided by the desire to provide wide access to high-quality Christmas products, we focused strongly on the development of the Carrefour Extra brand. Carefully selected products will allow you to enjoy special moments with your loved ones."

The Range

The assortment includes decorated spice cookies, priced at PLN 7.99 for a 250-gram pack, and various chocolate-decorated or glazed gingerbread cookie SKUs at PLN 14.99 for a 700-gram pack.

For those interested in baking, gingerbread kits are on offer with Christmas tree or man-shaped moulds.

In the ready-made cake category, customers will find, among others, round ebony, apple pie, walnut, sand cake with cheese and crumble, sand cake with fruit, drunk cherry cake and Italian panettone.

The chocolate range includes various kinds of Esprit de Fête chocolates and pralines, suitable for gifting as well as on the Christmas table.

The retailer is also offering premium coffee beans from Brazil as well as sweet and salty snacks, such as macaroons, mini dry cookies, mini panettone, salmon tartare or French mini croques.

Shoppers will also find carp fillets and slices, as well as classic ravioli with mushrooms and cabbage or meat, Carrefour added.

