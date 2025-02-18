Colruyt Launches Over 100 New Plant-Based Products Under Boni Plan’t Label

Colruyt Group has introduced Boni Plan’t, a new own-brand range, under its Boni Selection banner, featuring more than 100 plant-based products aimed at making sustainable eating more accessible.

Boni Plan’t joins Boni Eco and Boni Bio as the third pillar in the retailer’s commitment to promoting a protein shift and supporting a more sustainable food system.

The products will cater to vegans and vegetarians as well as the growing number of flexitarians looking for balanced, environmentally friendly meal options, according to the company.

A Diverse Selection

Boni Plan’t offers a wide range of products, including plant-based drinks, desserts, tinned foods, meat substitutes, sandwich fillings, and dry goods.

From peanut butter to vegan parmesan alternatives, the range prioritises quality, flavour, and affordability.

New products arriving in early 2025 include 100% crunchy peanut butter and a creamy variant; plant-based cream and meat substitutes; plant-based parmesan alternatives; and various plant-based yogurt options.

Ilka Lannau, head of the private label at Colruyt Group, explained, “We notice that people still find it challenging to navigate the plant-based range in supermarkets.

“With our Boni Plan’t selection and the communication around it, we aim to inspire customers and show them that with small changes and gradual steps, it’s easier to incorporate plant-based foods into their diet.”

Flexitarian Lifestyle

The Boni Plan’t range aligns with the growing flexitarian trend, where consumers incorporate both plant- and animal-based products into their diets.

Lannau noted, “We see that more and more people are choosing a ‘flexitarian’ approach, where they seek a balance between animal and plant-based foods in their weekly meals.

“Smaller amounts of minimally processed animal products can fit perfectly into a healthy, balanced diet. Of course, we continue to focus on this in our stores as well.”

The launch supports Colruyt Group’s Green Deal Protein Shift commitments, aiming for 60% of proteins sold to be plant-based by 2028.

Sustainability Targets

The retailer's other sustainability targets include halving the environmental impact of products by 2035 and encouraging 50% of recognised customers to adopt sustainable consumption habits by 2030.

Colruyt Group has collaborated with chefs to create simple recipes featured on Boni Plan’t packaging and the Xtra app.

“These recipes make it even easier to prepare surprising and tasty dishes using Boni Plan’t products. We hope to be a continuous source of inspiration for everyone,” stated Lannau.

Commencing late February 2025, customers will be able to collect points through Colruyt’s Xtra loyalty scheme when purchasing eco-friendly items.

Points can be redeemed for Boni Plan’t products, including vegetarian nuggets; schnitzel and falafel; and guacamole and hummus.