Continente To Launch First 100% Portuguese Rice

Portuguese grocery retailer Continente has partnered with agricultural products provider Lusosem and rice producer and exporter Novarroz to introduce Carolino Caravela, the first 100% Portuguese rice variety.

This new rice variety– a result of 20 years of research within the scope of the INIAV/COTArroz National Rice Genetic Improvement Programme – will be available exclusively in Continente stores starting January 2025.

Carolino Caravela is known for its high yield, disease resistance, and excellent adaptability to Portuguese soil and climate conditions, the company noted.

The launch of this new variety marks a significant step towards promoting Portuguese agriculture and strengthening the connection between local farmers and consumers.

Continente Producers Club

The Continente Producers Club seeks to promote Portuguese agriculture. By providing a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation, the club aims to support national producers, improve rural livelihoods, and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondina Afonso, president of the Continente Producers Club, stated, "With this partnership, Continente will be the first retailer to sell 100% Portuguese rice, the result of a partnership between research, production, industry, and retail and which is based on a collaborative and industry approach that the Continente Producers Club has been promoting for over 25 years. We are valuing the rural economy and simultaneously ensuring the best agricultural practices.”

Ana Sofia Almeida, researcher at INIAV/COTArroz, added, "Obtaining the first Portuguese variety of Carolino rice, which will be available to consumers, is the result of several years of applied research aligned with the rice sector, which was only possible because Portugal has excellent strengths in the area of ​​genetic improvement of cereals.

"It has been a path taken hand in hand with production, industry and distribution so that the research obtained brings added value to the rice chain.”

Continente is MC's food retail brand and currently operates more than 350 supermarkets and hypermarkets across Portugal.