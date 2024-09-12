Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

Over the past two years, Italian retail cooperative Coop Italia has added over 5,000 new private-label SKUs to its shelves.

Between 2022 and 2024, the product expansion was a response to difficult consumer conditions, the retailer noted. In 2023, Italy faced record-high inflation, with real wages significantly declining, leading to growing consumer anxiety over rising prices.

These concerns have lingered. Although Istat reported general inflation at 0.6% in April 2024, consumers perceived it to be above 12%.

These economic pressures prompted changes in shopping habits, with consumers making more frequent trips, purchasing smaller quantities, and opting for more affordable products.

Private-Label Dominance

Private label products now account for 80% of sales in several categories, with 95% of Coop's members and consumers buying at least one private-label item last year. This helped Coop reach a turnover of €16.4 billion in 2023.

By choosing Coop-branded products, members and consumers saved an estimated €1.2 billion in 2023, an increase of €200 million compared to 2021, it noted.

Coop continues to assess and refine its product offerings, with new categories such as cheeses and cured meats to be introduced this month.

The retailer gathers feedback from members through initiatives like 'Approvato dai soci', ensuring its products continue to meet evolving tastes.

Elsewhere, the 'Gli Spesotti' line, featuring 270 convenient products, now appears in 70% of customer shopping carts.

Other successful examples include Fior d'insalata Fiorfiore salads and Vivi verde paper napkins, made from recycled beverage cartons.

In 2023, the private label brand market in Italy reached €25.4 billion, representing a 31.5% market share, with growth expected to continue in food, home, hygiene, and healthcare categories.