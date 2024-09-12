52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

Over the past two years, Italian retail cooperative Coop Italia has added over 5,000 new private-label SKUs to its shelves.

Between 2022 and 2024, the product expansion was a response to difficult consumer conditions, the retailer noted. In 2023, Italy faced record-high inflation, with real wages significantly declining, leading to growing consumer anxiety over rising prices.

These concerns have lingered. Although Istat reported general inflation at 0.6% in April 2024, consumers perceived it to be above 12%.

These economic pressures prompted changes in shopping habits, with consumers making more frequent trips, purchasing smaller quantities, and opting for more affordable products.

Private-Label Dominance

Private label products now account for 80% of sales in several categories, with 95% of Coop's members and consumers buying at least one private-label item last year. This helped Coop reach a turnover of €16.4 billion in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

By choosing Coop-branded products, members and consumers saved an estimated €1.2 billion in 2023, an increase of €200 million compared to 2021, it noted.

Coop continues to assess and refine its product offerings, with new categories such as cheeses and cured meats to be introduced this month.

The retailer gathers feedback from members through initiatives like 'Approvato dai soci', ensuring its products continue to meet evolving tastes.

Elsewhere, the 'Gli Spesotti' line, featuring 270 convenient products, now appears in 70% of customer shopping carts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other successful examples include Fior d'insalata Fiorfiore salads and Vivi verde paper napkins, made from recycled beverage cartons.

In 2023, the private label brand market in Italy reached €25.4 billion, representing a 31.5% market share, with growth expected to continue in food, home, hygiene, and healthcare categories.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Walgreens Rolls Out Own-Brand Premium Skin Care Range
Walgreens Rolls Out Own-Brand Premium Skin Care Range
2
Private Label

Private Label Middle East: MENA's Top Event For Private Label And Contract Manufacturing
Private Label Middle East: MENA's Top Event For Private Label And Contract Manufacturing
3
Private Label

Waitrose Launches Own-label, Free-Range Cream SKUs
Waitrose Launches Own-label, Free-Range Cream SKUs
4
Private Label

Istanbul To Host PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia
Istanbul To Host PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com