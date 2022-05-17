Subscribe Login
Private Label

Coop Sweden Doubles Sales Of Pasture-Fed Meat Products

Retailer Coop Sweden, in collaboration with HKScan, has invested in broadening the range of natural, pasture-fed meat in its private-label ranges.

Since their launch in 2019, sales of pasture-fed meat products, or Naturbeteskött, have doubled in the retailer's stores, it said, with more Swedish producers undertaking contracts to meet the increased demand from consumers.

Natural Pastures

The animals graze on natural pastures which are grasslands that have not been sown, plowed, fertilised, or worked with machines for at least 20 years. The Swedish natural pastures are the most species-rich area in the country.

Many environmental experts, including the WWF, promote this type of meat production as benefitting the environment and biodiversity.

The meat is also marked with the Swedish Seal, an emblem that takes a holistic approach to the issue of sustainability, in line with the retailer's CSR goals.

Range Of Products

Coop's Naturbeteskött products are available as entrecote, flank steak, casserole steak, beef steak, beef steak, beef fillet, roast, sirloin steak, ground beef, and burgers.

"This is really fine meat that maintains a high quality level, both tasty and tender, where the animals contribute both to keeping the landscape clean and increased biodiversity," commented Majsan Pense, assortment and purchasing manager responsible for meat at Coop Sweden.

"We are of course happy with the sales development but also with the opportunity to support Swedish food producers by taking responsibility when we buy animals from them."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

