Coop Sweden Adds Origin Label To Oat Drinks

Published on Jun 29 2021 12:57 PM in Private Label tagged: Transport / Coop Sweden / Oat drinks / Swedish Origin

Coop Sweden has added a 'Från Sverige'(From Sweden) label to its private-label oat drinks, highlighting that the products are now produced completely in the country.

In addition, the oat drinks will now be transported by train instead of truck.

Oat Drinks

Coop Sweden introduced oat drinks to its private-label range in 2009.

In 2019, Oats was launched for coffee, which is also currently the bestseller in Coop Sweden stores.

When Oats for coffee was launched, the retailer chose to place its production in Småland, in southern Sweden.

This year, the company moved the production of natural and chocolate products to Småland from its previous manufacturing site in Germany.

As a result, all oat drinks in Sweden are made from Swedish oats, and produced in Sweden.

"Demand for oat drinks has increased significantly in recent years and our oat drinks under the Coop brand are very popular. We are now putting Swedish markings on the packaging so it will be clearer for our customers that these are made from guaranteed Swedish oats," says Åsa Wickholm, head of Coop Sweden's own-brands department.

Transport Via Trains

Since 2009, Coop Sweden has used trains as an important part of the transport solution to supply stores with goods.

Today, about 35% of Coop Sweden's transport requirements are met by train – the highest among all food companies.

In total, the retailer's freight transport by train replaces almost 17,000 truck trips each year.

Since the beginning of the summer, oat drinks are moving to transportation via train.

Wickholm added, "With current sales, we save 88 full trucks per year that would otherwise have gone between Småland and Bro, and which now instead go by train.

"It reduces the climate impact of our business and it relieves the roads from traffic. We also believe that it is appreciated by Coop's customers who are conscious consumers who want to buy good food with as low a sustainability footprint as possible."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.