Cortilia Launches New Private-Label Products

Published on May 28 2021 12:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Italy / product launch / Cortilia

Italian e-commerce portal Cortilia has launched a new private label line that will eventually offer dairy products to preserves and baked goods and local specialities.

Currently, the 'Scoperto da Cortilia per voi' private-label brand comprises 160 SKUs, and the company plans to it expand this assortment to around 1,500 items over the next 18 months.

The products, already available in stores following a soft launch, have received a positive response both in terms of consumer satisfaction and sales, CEO and founder, Marco Porcaro, told the daily publication Il Sole 24 Ore.

According to him, some products such as desserts have exceeded expectations, while others, like milk in glass, are bringing new users to an already mature product category.

'Sustainable And Accessible'

“Our project differs from the typical dynamics of modern distribution and private labels. We don't want to simply offer the lowest price, but also to provide the certainty of buying a high quality, sustainable and accessible product with a fair price for the buyer, producer and entire supply chain,” explained Porcaro.

The suppliers have been carefully selected based on certain criteria and production must respect people and animals, as well as seasonality, freshness and authenticity requirements.

The recipes need to be authentic, made with a few simple, traceable ingredients and in accordance with traditional craftsmanship. Also, organic products will account for 40% of the new private-label range.

For packaging, materials with the lowest environmental impact have been chosen, such as recycled or recyclable plastic, glass and recyclable paper.

The Cortilia marketplace closed 2020 with a turnover of €33 million, up 175% on the previous year. Before the launch of the private label offer, the company offered more than 2,500 products from over 250 small and medium-sized producers.

