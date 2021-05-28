ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Cortilia Launches New Private-Label Products

Published on May 28 2021 12:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Italy / product launch / Cortilia

Cortilia Launches New Private-Label Products

Italian e-commerce portal Cortilia has launched a new private label line that will eventually offer dairy products to preserves and baked goods and local specialities.

Currently, the 'Scoperto da Cortilia per voi' private-label brand comprises 160 SKUs, and the company plans to it expand this assortment to around 1,500 items over the next 18 months.

The products, already available in stores following a soft launch, have received a positive response both in terms of consumer satisfaction and sales, CEO and founder, Marco Porcaro, told the daily publication Il Sole 24 Ore.

According to him, some products such as desserts have exceeded expectations, while others, like milk in glass, are bringing new users to an already mature product category.

'Sustainable And Accessible'

“Our project differs from the typical dynamics of modern distribution and private labels. We don't want to simply offer the lowest price, but also to provide the certainty of buying a high quality, sustainable and accessible product with a fair price for the buyer, producer and entire supply chain,” explained Porcaro.

The suppliers have been carefully selected based on certain criteria and production must respect people and animals, as well as seasonality, freshness and authenticity requirements.

The recipes need to be authentic, made with a few simple, traceable ingredients and in accordance with traditional craftsmanship. Also, organic products will account for 40% of the new private-label range.

For packaging, materials with the lowest environmental impact have been chosen, such as recycled or recyclable plastic, glass and recyclable paper.

The Cortilia marketplace closed 2020 with a turnover of €33 million, up 175% on the previous year. Before the launch of the private label offer, the company offered more than 2,500 products from over 250 small and medium-sized producers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Wine Sales In Italy’s Retail Channel Up 8% By Volume

Wine Sales In Italy’s Retail Channel Up 8% By Volume
Italy Sees Surge In Business And Consumer Morale In May

Italy Sees Surge In Business And Consumer Morale In May
Italy's Sanpellegrino Reports Turnover Of €892m In 2020

Italy's Sanpellegrino Reports Turnover Of €892m In 2020
Italy's Gruppo VéGé Expands Network With Dado Entry

Italy's Gruppo VéGé Expands Network With Dado Entry
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Private Label 2021 - Conflict or Collaboration? Fri, 28 May 2021

Private Label 2021 - Conflict or Collaboration?
Private-Label Profitability – How Store Brands Are Set To Grow Post COVID-19 Thu, 27 May 2021

Private-Label Profitability – How Store Brands Are Set To Grow Post COVID-19
On The Agenda – ESM, IPLC Discuss The Road Ahead For Private Label Wed, 26 May 2021

On The Agenda – ESM, IPLC Discuss The Road Ahead For Private Label
S Group's Own-Brand Tea, Coffee, Cocoa Acquire Sustainability Certification Wed, 26 May 2021

S Group's Own-Brand Tea, Coffee, Cocoa Acquire Sustainability Certification
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN