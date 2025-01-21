Despar Italia Expands S-Budget Private Label Brand Nationwide

Italian retail operator and SPAR concessionaire Despar Italia is rolling out its S-Budget budget-friendly private label line across all regions in Italy. The line features products that offer quality and savings to customers.

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, S-Budget will be available nationwide in all Despar Italia stores.

S-Budget has already been introduced in Despar Nord stores in Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, and Lombardy.

It offers a wide range of over 700 food and non-food products. Customers in these regions have reported an average savings of 30% on their shopping bills.

The initial national launch will feature over 250 S-Budget products, including essential food and non-food items. The product range is expected to expand to meet a wider range of customer needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despar Italia's own-brand products are experiencing significant growth. Their market share increased by 1.2% year-on-year to 23.9% in 2024, surpassing €1 billion in sales, a 7.5% increase in value from the previous year.

Despar’s private-label sales achieved a 22.6% market share in Italy, a growth of 0.3% year-on-year.

New Products

Along with the nationwide expansion of S-Budget, Despar Italia is introducing several new products, including premium hand-woven taralli, organic yoghurt, and protein pasta.

In 2025, they also plan to revamp the 'Free From' gluten-free and lactose-free line and launch around 200 new products, focusing on specialised foods like functional and premium local products sourced through short supply chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to General Manager, Filippo Fabbri, Despar Italia is aiming to increase its private label market share to 25% by the end of 2025.

As part of its year-long celebration of its 65th anniversary, Despar Italia will launch a nationwide prize contest in February and increase its advertising budget by 25%, focusing on TV, radio, and social media.