Don’t Miss Out On Entering The European Private Label Awards

The closing date for applications to the 2025 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, is Wednesday 16 October.

The awards are open to retailers and suppliers operating in the European grocery retail landscape and acknowledge excellence in store brand innovation.

If you believe that your private-label offering is among the best in Europe, make sure that you log on to www.privatelabelawards.com and register your entry today.

Award Categories

There are 17 different award categories to enter, including Ambient Grocery, Beverages (Alcoholic), Beverages (Non-Alcoholic), Breakfast Products, Confectionery, Convenience Foods/Food To Go, Dairy Products, Free-From Foods, Frozen Food, Meal Accompaniments, Meat & Seafood, Non-Food (Household), Non-Food (Personal Care), Snacking Products, Sauces & Condiments, Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks, and Vegetarian & Vegan.

In addition, all entries will be considered for inclusion in four overall cross-category awards: Innovative Product of the Year, the Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year, and the Taste Excellence Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating Private-Label Excellence

Retailers from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Central and Eastern Europe were named amongst the winners in the 2024 European Private Label Awards.

Recent winners include Aldi, Lidl, Billa CEE, Marks & Spencer, Colruyt, Coop Norge, Crai Secom, REMA 1000, Müller, Lekkerland, Kesko and Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi.

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets.

Ensure that your private label gets the recognition that it deserves. Enter today! For details on how to enter, visit www.privatelabelawards.com.