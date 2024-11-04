52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Launches New Private-Label Range

By Dayeeta Das
Dutch retailer Jumbo has launched a range of food items in the Netherlands and Belgium under the new private-label range 'Jumbo's'.

The retailer has developed the Jumbo's range in association with the chefs of the Jumbo Foodcollege.

The range focuses on innovation and each product category within the new brand has been developed based on the latest consumer needs and insights.

Jumbo's range comprises quality food products at an affordable price, offering an alternative to existing brands on the shelf.

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo Supermarkten, stated, “With the new Jumbo's brand, we want to surprise our customers with a range that consists of unique products of undisputed quality that are sensationally tasty.

“Jumbo's is not a private label, but a completely new brand. It distinguishes itself positively from A-brands and at a competitive price. This brand introduction is an absolute milestone in the history of Jumbo.”

Product Range

Initial rollouts under the Jumbo's range include fresh meals, sauces, coffee, and breakfast products such as fruit spreads.

The range also includes vegetable spreads - a new product category that will encourage consumers to eat extra vegetables.

Currently available in more than 700 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium, the Jumbo's range takes health and sustainability into account.

The retailer added that it plans to expand the product assortment in due course.

Ralph Bertrand, formula director at Jumbo Supermarkets, added, “Only products that have been rated 8+ or higher and are therefore qualified as really tasty, are given the Jumbo predicate.

“You will find Jumbo's products on the shelf next to the familiar Jumbo house brand, which focuses on basic products for a Jumbo price. We will continue to invest in that range as well.”

The product packaging features the signature of the Jumbo family as a stamp of quality.

Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd stated, “We are proud of Jumbo's, a brand that is inspired by customer wishes and created with passion and a strong focus on quality.

“Top quality at a competitive price, because only the best is good enough for Jumbo customers. We hope that they are just as enthusiastic as we are.”

