Edeka Launches New Range Of Premium Products

Published on Aug 25 2021 9:58 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Edeka / Genussmomente

German retailer Edeka has launched a new range of premium products designed for festive occasions.

The retail chain is bringing around 70 product specialities to the market in September under the brand 'Genussmomente'.

With this new range, Edeka aims to provide customers an unforgettable experience through food items with a unique taste.

The retailer has selected the products in a way that ensures no two products in the range are the same in terms of ingredients, recipe, or manufacturing processes.

Edeka hopes the uniqueness and quality of this new range will translate into 'Genussmomente', or 'moments of pleasure' for customers.

Genussmomente Product Range

Products in the range include coffee beans, real Styrian pumpkin seed oil, deep sea scallops, conchiglioni, and apple crumble ice cream.

Ranging from mild Arabica coffee from the Brazilian coffee region Cerrado to a strong, full-bodied blend from the eastern highlands of Honduras, Genussmomente offers some of the best beans from South American coffee-growing regions.

The green gold of Styria is now also available in the Genussmomente range and is perfect for cold meals and salads.

Only Styrian pumpkin seeds from controlled cultivation are used in the making the 'Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil.

The product features a PGI seal (protected geographical indication), which is subject to strict EU protection regulations.

The new range also offers Conchiglioni, featuring the IGP seal – the only one in the world for pasta.

Genussmomente range also includes deep-sea scallops – a delicacy which is valued by connoisseurs and gourmets.

When seared, they can be added to starters, pasta dishes, or risottos for a sweet, nutty taste, the retailer added.

The Apple Crumble Ice Cream from Genussmomente offers everything customers need for Advent and the Christmas season. It comprises vanilla ice cream in biscuit flavour, apple fruit ice cream with a subtle note of cinnamon, delicate caramel sauce as well as fine biscuits and pieces of semi-candied apple.

