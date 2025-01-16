EMD And Francap In New Private Label Partnership

Leading European retail alliance and purchasing group, European Marketing Distribution (EMD), has announced a new private label partnership with French buying group, Francap.

Francap purchases for 10 supermarket chains in France, including Coccinelle Supermarché, Diagonal, G20 and Colruyt, which has 102 stores.

It has been operating in France for over 60 years, with its member-retailers representing 2,515 outlets and over 2,200 points of sale, including the French operations of EMD's Belgian partner Colruyt.

Private Label Products

"Right at the start of 2025, the EMD network is once again demonstrating the additional benefits that cooperation between renowned distributors can generate for customers in the retail sector," said EMD, which is based in Switzerland.

"As a result, French consumers can now enjoy even more attractive private label product ranges in the affiliated Francap shops - and suppliers in France gain new and valuable access to the global sales markets of the EMD retail alliance."

Francap also supplies well-established local supply specialists such as Rapid’ Market, Sitis, Epi Service, Votre marché, Panier Sympa, Viveco and Marché Minut’.

French Food Market

Including the revenues of Colruyt France, the Francap Group represents a cumulated consumer turnover of €3.5 billion.

"The primary objective of the collaboration recently initiated by Francap under the aegis of the EMD alliance is the joint procurement and marketing of high-performance private labels," EMD added.

"These products are experiencing increased popularity in the discerning French food market.

"The Francap Group already has a range of well-established own brands, such as Belle France, Les Délices de Belle France and Ecoprix, while EMD can enrich the product range of its new purchasing partner Francap with its large portfolio of highly sought-after private labels under the EMD Eurolabel."

EMD, which celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, announced new memberships in Germany with RTG International, and in South Korea's Lotte.

Woolworths Australia left the cooperation end 2024.

The alliance of 13 members and partners, which covers 250 grocery retail chains in 16 countries, representing 56,000 points of sales, has a potential consumer turnover of €180 billion in Europe.