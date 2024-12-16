Esselunga Offers Free Tastings Abord Milan Tram

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga is celebrating the holiday season with free tastings of its premium Elisenda festive pastries aboard a historic tram.

Developed alongside the Cerea brothers of Da Vittorio restaurant in Milan, the panettone and pandoro cakes are a traditional staple of Christmas in Italy.

Trams depart from Via Cantù every hour, offering 50-minute tours through the festively decorated streets of Milan. Guests can enjoy these sweet treats while soaking in the Christmas atmosphere.

The Elisenda brand is a collaboration between Esselunga and Da Vittorio restaurant

Over 160 Esselunga stores now feature dedicated Elisenda sections, showcasing a diverse selection of cakes, pastries, and seasonal specialties, including panettone.

The Christmas-themed event follows the success of a series of wine tastings, also on a historic tram, with Enoteca Esselunga, which took place earlier this month. On that occasion, expert sommeliers guided participants through a selection of wines while making their way around the city.

Coffee Capsule Recycling

Elsewhere, Esselunga has launched a new initiative in Milan to address the growing environmental impact of coffee capsules. The initiative aims to collect and recycle all used coffee capsules, regardless of their material (plastic or aluminum), brand, or capsule system.

Following a successful pilot programme, 22 supermarkets in Milan now provide dedicated collection points for customers to dispose of their used capsules. This solution, developed in partnership with Amsa and A2A Ambiente, addresses the lack of existing recycling options for these materials, the retailer said.

Customers can easily participate by obtaining collection bags from the supermarket. At home, they can separate the capsules by material (plastic or aluminum) and deposit them in the designated containers at the store.

A2A Ambiente then collects the capsules for efficient and environmentally friendly processing.