Retailers from Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, and other markets have been named as finalists in the 2025 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories have been named among this year's finalists, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March/April 2025.

Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Kaufland, Continente and BILLA, and more, as well as smaller, independent operators such as Kronan’s Apotek from Sweden and EVA from Ukraine.

About the European Private Label Awards

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The Awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.

The judging process for the Awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – Taste, Innovation and Presentation, as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.

EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2025 – THE FINALISTS

Ambient Grocery

Product: Crema Di Arachidi

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Birko S.r.l.

Product: Pompoensoep In Zak

Retailer: ALDI Netherlands

Manufacturer: Four Seasons

Product: BILLA Premium Pear Halves In Syrup With Vanilla

Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI

Manufacturer: Elbak S.A.

Product: ALDI I Colori Del Sapore - Black Brown Rice

Retailer: ALDI Italia

Manufacturer: Riso Scotti S.p.A.

Beverages (Alcoholic)

Product: Passionfruit Martini

Retailer: ALDI Netherlands

Manufacturer: Brand Captains

Product: Hacienda Caribe Ready-To-Drink Cocktail – Cuba Libre

Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska

Manufacturer: Krynica Vitamin

Product: BILLA Premium Limoncello

Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI

Manufacturer: Polini Group Italia Srl

Product: Blue Soul Gin Tonic

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Product: K-Bio Apfelsaft Mit Streuobstäpfeln

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Voelkel GmbH

Product: Bevanda Alla Mandorla

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Lidl Matriket Lingonberry Juice

Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB

Manufacturer: Grangärde Musteri AB

Product: Selection By Rimi Tropical Chia Smoothie

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist BV

Breakfast Products

Product: Lidl Matriket Round Crispbread

Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB

Manufacturer: Leksandsbröd

Product: Granola Proteica Proteine Frutta E Semi

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Lameri Spa

Product: Coop Apple Ginger Jam

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Fynbo Foods

Product: Rema 1000 Pancake And Waffle Mix

Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S

Manufacturer: MadeInDenmark A/S

Confectionery

Product: Meltié Plant-Based Chocolate With Oat – Salted Caramel & Hazelnut

Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska

Manufacturer: Ludwig Czekolada

Product: Rema 1000 Protein Bars

Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S

Manufacturer: Nordthy A/S

Product: BILLA Premium Coconut Ginger Cookies

Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI

Manufacturer: Care Trade S.r.o.

Product: M´Cooky Chocolate Chip Cookies Mini

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

Product: Perle Di Mozzarella E Basilico Sapori & Idee

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Roncadin

Product: Coop Sweet Potato And Red Pepper Soup

Retailer: Coop Norge

Manufacturer: Matpartner AS

Product: Fresh Choice Kitchen Thai Green Chicken Curry

Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland

Manufacturer: Aveo Foods

Product: Ravioli All'Aragosta

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Dairy Products

Product: Yogurt 000% Passion Fruit & Turmeric

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Gelgurte

Product: Deletium Sheep Curd

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas

Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua, S.L.

Product: Änglamark Vanilla Yoghurt

Retailer: Coop Norge

Manufacturer: Rørosmeieriene AS

Product: BILLA Premium Atterseer

Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI

Manufacturer: Gmundner Molkerei GmbH

Dessert Products

Product: Mucci Premium Mix

Retailer: ALDI Poland

Manufacturer: Pura Vida

Product: En bid af Danmark Strawberry Ice Cream

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Skarø Is

Product: Limoncello Cake

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: Eesti Pagar

Product: Consum Popcorn Ice Cream

Retailer: Consum

Manufacturer: ICFC

Free-From Foods

Product: Rimi Fruit Gummies - Mango

Retailer: Rimi

Manufacturer: Dhm Hermes Trade S.r.o.

Product: Chocobella Dark Chocolate - No Sugar

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade

Product: Pasta Di Legumi Piacersi Conad

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Andriani

Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Madeleines

Retailer: Desarrollo De Marcas

Manufacturer: Airos Delicatessen, S.L.

Meal Accompaniments

Product: Riso Cotto Al Vapore Sapori & Idee

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Pedon

Product: Deluxe Beetroot And Blue Cheese Gratin

Retailer: Lidl Finland

Manufacturer: Apetit Oy

Product: Coop Pizza Nduja

Retailer: Coop Norge

Manufacturer: Fatland AS

Product: Pasta Di Legumi Ceci Crai

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: Costa Alimentari

Meat & Seafood

Product: Coop Mustard Herring

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Hirtshals Seafood A/S

Product: Bresaola Di Wagyu

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Inishella Hereford Fillet Steak

Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland

Manufacturer: Kepak

Product: K-Bio Nürnberger Rostbratwürstchen

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: TL Thüringer Landwurst GmbH

Non-Food (Household)

Product: Conad Petfriends Plus

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Befood S.r.l.

Product: Vilje Home Care Range

Retailer: NorgesGruppen

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Ultra Expert Five-Chamber Laundry Capsules – Sports

Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska

Manufacturer: Persan Polska

Product: Salling FRI Dishwash Refill

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Non-Food (Personal Care)

Product: Linea Essentiae Lab

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Cosmoproject - Eurosirel - Beauty & Business

Product: Kronans Baby Care Range

Retailer: Kronans Apotek

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Bevola Naturals Q10 Tagescreme Bio-Wildrose

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft

Product: About Face Acne Treatment Toner

Retailer: Eva Ukraine

Manufacturer: Ningbo Multi Channel Co., Ltd

Sauces and Condiments

Product: En bid af Danmark Classic Mustard from Bornholm

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Bornholms Oliemølle

Product: BILLA Premium Lemon and Ginger Mustard Sauce

Retailer: BILLA

Manufacturer: Boschetti Alimentare S.p.A.

Product: Pesto Di Pistacchi

Retailer: Crai Secom

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: ALDI Le Gusto - Bolognese Sauce

Retailer: ALDI Italia

Manufacturer: Inalca S.p.A.

Snacking Products

Product: Sfoglie Croccanti Ceci, Avena E Semi Di Chia

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Quality Food

Product: K-Favourites Cashewkerne Mit Echter Vanille Verfeinert

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Maryland Trockenfrucht Vertriebs GmbH

Product: Pirkka Rye Chips Garlic And Ranch

Retailer: Kesko

Manufacturer: Linkosuon Leipomo

Product: Mr. Knabbits Long Chips Paprika

Retailer: Lekkerland

Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks

Product: K-Favourites Kolumbien Crema Ganze Bohne

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Cafe Sati Vertrieb GmbH

Product: Coop Good Night Herbal Tea

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Bogawantalawa Tea Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd

Product: Continente Seleçao Coffee Capsules Whiskey & Cream

Retailer: Continente

Manufacturer: Belmoca NV

Product: Rema 1000 Espresso Beans

Retailer: REMA 1000 Danmark A/S

Manufacturer: Bki Foods A/S

Vegetarian & Vegan

Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganer Tofu Filet Italia

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Plant Republic GmbH

Product: Vegan Lasagne Bolognaise

Retailer: ALDI Belgium

Manufacturer: What’s Cooking Belgium - BEKE 1

Product: PENNY Food For Future Vegane Kinderwurst

Retailer: REWE Group Buying GmbH

Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG

Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganes Steak Nach Art Rind

Retailer: Kaufland

Manufacturer: Tillman's Convenience GmbH

