Retailers from Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, and other markets have been named as finalists in the 2025 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories have been named among this year's finalists, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March/April 2025.
Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Kaufland, Continente and BILLA, and more, as well as smaller, independent operators such as Kronan’s Apotek from Sweden and EVA from Ukraine.
About the European Private Label Awards
The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The Awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.
The judging process for the Awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – Taste, Innovation and Presentation, as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product.
For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.
EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2025 – THE FINALISTS
Ambient Grocery
Product: Crema Di Arachidi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Birko S.r.l.
Product: Pompoensoep In Zak
Retailer: ALDI Netherlands
Manufacturer: Four Seasons
Product: BILLA Premium Pear Halves In Syrup With Vanilla
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Elbak S.A.
Product: ALDI I Colori Del Sapore - Black Brown Rice
Retailer: ALDI Italia
Manufacturer: Riso Scotti S.p.A.
Beverages (Alcoholic)
Product: Passionfruit Martini
Retailer: ALDI Netherlands
Manufacturer: Brand Captains
Product: Hacienda Caribe Ready-To-Drink Cocktail – Cuba Libre
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Krynica Vitamin
Product: BILLA Premium Limoncello
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Polini Group Italia Srl
Product: Blue Soul Gin Tonic
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH
Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
Product: K-Bio Apfelsaft Mit Streuobstäpfeln
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Voelkel GmbH
Product: Bevanda Alla Mandorla
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: Lidl Matriket Lingonberry Juice
Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB
Manufacturer: Grangärde Musteri AB
Product: Selection By Rimi Tropical Chia Smoothie
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist BV
Breakfast Products
Product: Lidl Matriket Round Crispbread
Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB
Manufacturer: Leksandsbröd
Product: Granola Proteica Proteine Frutta E Semi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Lameri Spa
Product: Coop Apple Ginger Jam
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Fynbo Foods
Product: Rema 1000 Pancake And Waffle Mix
Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: MadeInDenmark A/S
Confectionery
Product: Meltié Plant-Based Chocolate With Oat – Salted Caramel & Hazelnut
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Ludwig Czekolada
Product: Rema 1000 Protein Bars
Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: Nordthy A/S
Product: BILLA Premium Coconut Ginger Cookies
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Care Trade S.r.o.
Product: M´Cooky Chocolate Chip Cookies Mini
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH
Convenience Foods/Food To Go
Product: Perle Di Mozzarella E Basilico Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Roncadin
Product: Coop Sweet Potato And Red Pepper Soup
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Matpartner AS
Product: Fresh Choice Kitchen Thai Green Chicken Curry
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Aveo Foods
Product: Ravioli All'Aragosta
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Dairy Products
Product: Yogurt 000% Passion Fruit & Turmeric
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Gelgurte
Product: Deletium Sheep Curd
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua, S.L.
Product: Änglamark Vanilla Yoghurt
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Rørosmeieriene AS
Product: BILLA Premium Atterseer
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Gmundner Molkerei GmbH
Dessert Products
Product: Mucci Premium Mix
Retailer: ALDI Poland
Manufacturer: Pura Vida
Product: En bid af Danmark Strawberry Ice Cream
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Skarø Is
Product: Limoncello Cake
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Eesti Pagar
Product: Consum Popcorn Ice Cream
Retailer: Consum
Manufacturer: ICFC
Free-From Foods
Product: Rimi Fruit Gummies - Mango
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Dhm Hermes Trade S.r.o.
Product: Chocobella Dark Chocolate - No Sugar
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade
Product: Pasta Di Legumi Piacersi Conad
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Andriani
Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Madeleines
Retailer: Desarrollo De Marcas
Manufacturer: Airos Delicatessen, S.L.
Meal Accompaniments
Product: Riso Cotto Al Vapore Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Pedon
Product: Deluxe Beetroot And Blue Cheese Gratin
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Apetit Oy
Product: Coop Pizza Nduja
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Fatland AS
Product: Pasta Di Legumi Ceci Crai
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Costa Alimentari
Meat & Seafood
Product: Coop Mustard Herring
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Hirtshals Seafood A/S
Product: Bresaola Di Wagyu
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti
Product: Inishella Hereford Fillet Steak
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kepak
Product: K-Bio Nürnberger Rostbratwürstchen
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: TL Thüringer Landwurst GmbH
Non-Food (Household)
Product: Conad Petfriends Plus
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Befood S.r.l.
Product: Vilje Home Care Range
Retailer: NorgesGruppen
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Product: Ultra Expert Five-Chamber Laundry Capsules – Sports
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Persan Polska
Product: Salling FRI Dishwash Refill
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Non-Food (Personal Care)
Product: Linea Essentiae Lab
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Cosmoproject - Eurosirel - Beauty & Business
Product: Kronans Baby Care Range
Retailer: Kronans Apotek
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Product: Bevola Naturals Q10 Tagescreme Bio-Wildrose
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft
Product: About Face Acne Treatment Toner
Retailer: Eva Ukraine
Manufacturer: Ningbo Multi Channel Co., Ltd
Sauces and Condiments
Product: En bid af Danmark Classic Mustard from Bornholm
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Bornholms Oliemølle
Product: BILLA Premium Lemon and Ginger Mustard Sauce
Retailer: BILLA
Manufacturer: Boschetti Alimentare S.p.A.
Product: Pesto Di Pistacchi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Product: ALDI Le Gusto - Bolognese Sauce
Retailer: ALDI Italia
Manufacturer: Inalca S.p.A.
Snacking Products
Product: Sfoglie Croccanti Ceci, Avena E Semi Di Chia
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Quality Food
Product: K-Favourites Cashewkerne Mit Echter Vanille Verfeinert
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Maryland Trockenfrucht Vertriebs GmbH
Product: Pirkka Rye Chips Garlic And Ranch
Retailer: Kesko
Manufacturer: Linkosuon Leipomo
Product: Mr. Knabbits Long Chips Paprika
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH
Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks
Product: K-Favourites Kolumbien Crema Ganze Bohne
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Cafe Sati Vertrieb GmbH
Product: Coop Good Night Herbal Tea
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Bogawantalawa Tea Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd
Product: Continente Seleçao Coffee Capsules Whiskey & Cream
Retailer: Continente
Manufacturer: Belmoca NV
Product: Rema 1000 Espresso Beans
Retailer: REMA 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: Bki Foods A/S
Vegetarian & Vegan
Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganer Tofu Filet Italia
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Plant Republic GmbH
Product: Vegan Lasagne Bolognaise
Retailer: ALDI Belgium
Manufacturer: What’s Cooking Belgium - BEKE 1
Product: PENNY Food For Future Vegane Kinderwurst
Retailer: REWE Group Buying GmbH
Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG
Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganes Steak Nach Art Rind
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Tillman's Convenience GmbH
The winners in this year’s competition will be announced in mid-March. For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.