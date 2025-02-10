52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2025 – Finalists Announced

By Jamie Lane
Retailers from Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, and other markets have been named as finalists in the 2025 European Private Label Awards, organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

A total of 68 product innovations across 17 categories have been named among this year's finalists, with the winners in this year’s competition set to be revealed in March/April 2025.

Retailers named among the finalists include some of the giants of the European supermarket sector, including Aldi, Lidl, Conad, Kaufland, Continente and BILLA, and more, as well as smaller, independent operators such as Kronan’s Apotek from Sweden and EVA from Ukraine.

About the European Private Label Awards

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. The Awards, which are open to both retailers and suppliers, acknowledge the best of store brand development on a pan-European level.

The judging process for the Awards took place in Dublin, Ireland, with a panel of retail and culinary experts assessing each of the products in terms of three key criteria – Taste, Innovation and Presentation, as well as other considerations, such as the sustainability credentials of each product. 

For more information and details on how to enter the European Private Label Awards, log on to privatelabelawards.com.

EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS 2025 – THE FINALISTS

Ambient Grocery

Product: Crema Di Arachidi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Birko S.r.l.

Product: Pompoensoep In Zak
Retailer: ALDI Netherlands
Manufacturer: Four Seasons

Product: BILLA Premium Pear Halves In Syrup With Vanilla
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Elbak S.A.

Product: ALDI I Colori Del Sapore - Black Brown Rice
Retailer: ALDI Italia
Manufacturer: Riso Scotti S.p.A.

Beverages (Alcoholic)

Product: Passionfruit Martini
Retailer: ALDI Netherlands
Manufacturer: Brand Captains

Product: Hacienda Caribe Ready-To-Drink Cocktail – Cuba Libre
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Krynica Vitamin

Product: BILLA Premium Limoncello
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Polini Group Italia Srl

Product: Blue Soul Gin Tonic
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Burghof Vertriebs GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Product: K-Bio Apfelsaft Mit Streuobstäpfeln
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Voelkel GmbH

Product: Bevanda Alla Mandorla
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Lidl Matriket Lingonberry Juice
Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB
Manufacturer: Grangärde Musteri AB

Product: Selection By Rimi Tropical Chia Smoothie
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist BV

Breakfast Products

Product: Lidl Matriket Round Crispbread
Retailer: Lidl Sverige KB
Manufacturer: Leksandsbröd

Product: Granola Proteica Proteine Frutta E Semi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Lameri Spa

Product: Coop Apple Ginger Jam
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Fynbo Foods

Product: Rema 1000 Pancake And Waffle Mix
Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: MadeInDenmark A/S

Confectionery

Product: Meltié Plant-Based Chocolate With Oat – Salted Caramel & Hazelnut
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Ludwig Czekolada

Product: Rema 1000 Protein Bars
Retailer: Rema 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: Nordthy A/S

Product: BILLA Premium Coconut Ginger Cookies
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Care Trade S.r.o.

Product: M´Cooky Chocolate Chip Cookies Mini
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

Product: Perle Di Mozzarella E Basilico Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Roncadin

Product: Coop Sweet Potato And Red Pepper Soup
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Matpartner AS

Product: Fresh Choice Kitchen Thai Green Chicken Curry
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Aveo Foods

Product: Ravioli All'Aragosta
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Dairy Products

Product: Yogurt 000% Passion Fruit & Turmeric
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Gelgurte

Product: Deletium Sheep Curd
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas
Manufacturer: Lácteos Goshua, S.L.

Product: Änglamark Vanilla Yoghurt
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Rørosmeieriene AS

Product: BILLA Premium Atterseer
Retailer: BILLA CEE/IKI
Manufacturer: Gmundner Molkerei GmbH

Dessert Products

Product: Mucci Premium Mix
Retailer: ALDI Poland
Manufacturer: Pura Vida

Product: En bid af Danmark Strawberry Ice Cream
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Skarø Is

Product: Limoncello Cake
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Eesti Pagar

Product: Consum Popcorn Ice Cream
Retailer: Consum
Manufacturer: ICFC

Free-From Foods

Product: Rimi Fruit Gummies - Mango
Retailer: Rimi
Manufacturer: Dhm Hermes Trade S.r.o.

Product: Chocobella Dark Chocolate - No Sugar
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade

Product: Pasta Di Legumi Piacersi Conad
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Andriani

Product: Alteza Gluten-Free Madeleines
Retailer: Desarrollo De Marcas
Manufacturer: Airos Delicatessen, S.L.

Meal Accompaniments

Product: Riso Cotto Al Vapore Sapori & Idee
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Pedon

Product: Deluxe Beetroot And Blue Cheese Gratin
Retailer: Lidl Finland
Manufacturer: Apetit Oy

Product: Coop Pizza Nduja
Retailer: Coop Norge
Manufacturer: Fatland AS

Product: Pasta Di Legumi Ceci Crai
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: Costa Alimentari

Meat & Seafood

Product: Coop Mustard Herring
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Hirtshals Seafood A/S

Product: Bresaola Di Wagyu
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa Dei Gusti

Product: Inishella Hereford Fillet Steak
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kepak

Product: K-Bio Nürnberger Rostbratwürstchen
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: TL Thüringer Landwurst GmbH

Non-Food (Household)

Product: Conad Petfriends Plus
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Befood S.r.l.

Product: Vilje Home Care Range
Retailer: NorgesGruppen
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Ultra Expert Five-Chamber Laundry Capsules – Sports
Retailer: Jerónimo Martins Polska
Manufacturer: Persan Polska

Product: Salling FRI Dishwash Refill
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Non-Food (Personal Care)

Product: Linea Essentiae Lab
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Cosmoproject - Eurosirel - Beauty & Business

Product: Kronans Baby Care Range
Retailer: Kronans Apotek
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Bevola Naturals Q10 Tagescreme Bio-Wildrose
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Femia Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft

Product: About Face Acne Treatment Toner
Retailer: Eva Ukraine
Manufacturer: Ningbo Multi Channel Co., Ltd

Sauces and Condiments

Product: En bid af Danmark Classic Mustard from Bornholm
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Bornholms Oliemølle

Product: BILLA Premium Lemon and Ginger Mustard Sauce
Retailer: BILLA
Manufacturer: Boschetti Alimentare S.p.A.

Product: Pesto Di Pistacchi
Retailer: Crai Secom
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: ALDI Le Gusto - Bolognese Sauce
Retailer: ALDI Italia
Manufacturer: Inalca S.p.A.

Snacking Products

Product: Sfoglie Croccanti Ceci, Avena E Semi Di Chia
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Quality Food

Product: K-Favourites Cashewkerne Mit Echter Vanille Verfeinert
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Maryland Trockenfrucht Vertriebs GmbH

Product: Pirkka Rye Chips Garlic And Ranch
Retailer: Kesko
Manufacturer: Linkosuon Leipomo

Product: Mr. Knabbits Long Chips Paprika
Retailer: Lekkerland
Manufacturer: Food IQ GmbH

Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks

Product: K-Favourites Kolumbien Crema Ganze Bohne
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Cafe Sati Vertrieb GmbH

Product: Coop Good Night Herbal Tea
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Bogawantalawa Tea Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd

Product: Continente Seleçao Coffee Capsules Whiskey & Cream
Retailer: Continente
Manufacturer: Belmoca NV

Product: Rema 1000 Espresso Beans
Retailer: REMA 1000 Danmark A/S
Manufacturer: Bki Foods A/S

Vegetarian & Vegan

Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganer Tofu Filet Italia
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Plant Republic GmbH

Product: Vegan Lasagne Bolognaise
Retailer: ALDI Belgium
Manufacturer: What’s Cooking Belgium - BEKE 1

Product: PENNY Food For Future Vegane Kinderwurst
Retailer: REWE Group Buying GmbH
Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG

Product: K-Take It Veggie Veganes Steak Nach Art Rind
Retailer: Kaufland
Manufacturer: Tillman's Convenience GmbH

 

