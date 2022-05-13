Former Morrisons Boss Dalton Philips Named New Greencore CEO

Convenience foods producer Greencore has announced that former Morrisons CEO Dalton Philips has been appointed its new chief executive, with his tenure set to commence on 26 September.

Philips replaces Patrick Coveney in the role, who stepped down from Greencore at the end of March.

Previous Positions

He joins Greencore from DAA plc, a global airports and travel retail group, where he has held the position of CEO since October 2017.

Prior to that, he held the role of CEO at retailer Morrisons from 2010 to 2015, as well as a number of senior roles within the George Weston Group, including COO of Loblaw and CEO of Brown Thomas Group. He was also a senior advisor to Boston Consulting Group.

'An Outstanding Operator'

“I am hugely excited to be joining Greencore, which is a business I have long admired as an outstanding operator in the UK food manufacturing sector," Philips commented.

"I know from my time as a Greencore customer that this is a business with exceptional dynamism, adaptability and ambition, and one that is committed to the highest levels of product quality, customer service, and sustainability. I am looking forward very much to joining their industry-leading team in September, and to helping to realise the significant future growth potential that I see for this business.”

Until Philips' appointment, Garry Kennedy will continue in his role as executive chair, supported by deputy CEO Kevin Moore and Emma Hynes, CFO.

Commenting, Kennedy said that he sees Philips as the "ideal candidate to lead Greencore into the next phase of its journey as it continues to emerge strongly from the challenges of trading through the pandemic".

Last November, former CEO Coveney said that the business had largely "weathered the storm" of the pandemic. The group saw its revenue rise by close to 25% in the first quarter of this year.

Analyst Viewpoint

Commenting on Philips' appointment, analyst Clive Black of Shore Capital said, "Mr Phillips' time at Morrisons corresponded with one of the toughest times in recent British grocery market history, when the major superstore groups faced into a material squeeze on household living standards alongside the peak disruptive influence of the German discounters' advance in the UK market, causing notable managerial, strategic and financial disruption across the trade.

"Whilst challenging for sure, Mr Phillips has undoubtedly gained considerable insight, learning and experience through his distinguished career to date."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.