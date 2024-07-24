52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Greencore Lifts Full-Year Guidance After A 'Strong' Third Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Greencore Lifts Full-Year Guidance After A 'Strong' Third Quarter

Convenience food firm Greencore Group has raised its full-year guidance after delivering what it described as a 'strong financial and operational performance' in the third quarter of its financial year.

Greencore expects adjusted operating profit to range between £88 million to £90 million (€104.65 million to €107.03 million) – up from its previous forecast of £86 million to £88 million (€102.27 million to €104.65 million), exceeding current market expectations, it said in a trading update.

The company attributed its good performance to improved customer service and consistent year-on-year improvement in profit conversion.

Dalton Philips, chief executive officer of Greencore, added, “Q3 represents another excellent performance by the business against a tough comparative period.

“Our continued progress has been delivered through ongoing impactful operational and commercial initiatives, which we are continuing to implement at pace, supporting the improved profit conversion in the quarter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greencore's like-for-like revenue in the third quarter increased 1.4% year on year.

However, reported revenue declined 6.1%, to £465.2 million (€553.23 million), following the exit from several low-margin contracts in its 2023 financial year and the sale of the Trilby Trading business.

Quarterly Highlights

In the food-to-go category, reported revenue fell 1.5% to £330.2 million (€392.7 million), while like-for-like revenue increased 2.4%.

Other convenience categories witnessed a 15.7% year-on-year decline in reported revenue, to £135.0 million (€160.54 million). On a like-for-like basis, this represented a 1.1% decrease, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the sandwich category, the group reported a flat like-for-like volume performance compared to an overall market decline of 1%.

The company recently launched several premium food-to-go ranges, including a revamped premium range of sushi and the third phase of the group’s ongoing programme of a premium product offering for a material customer.

Greencore also launched a new range of cooking sauces across standard and premium tiers, and was recently awarded an 'Innovation Supplier of the Year' award.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Private Label Middle East Returns To Dubai This September
Private Label Middle East Returns To Dubai This September
2
Private Label

McBride Forecasts Adjusted Operating Profit In Line With Market Expectations
McBride Forecasts Adjusted Operating Profit In Line With Market Expectations
3
Private Label

Store Brands Set New Market Share Records In US In First Half
Store Brands Set New Market Share Records In US In First Half
4
Private Label

Private Label Purchasing On The Rise In Spain, Says Dia
Private Label Purchasing On The Rise In Spain, Says Dia
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com