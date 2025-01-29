Investindustrial Acquires Spanish Ice Cream Manufacturer Grupo Alacant

Global investment firm Investindustrial has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Grupo Alacant, an independent ice cream manufacturer in Spain.

The deal was conducted via Global Icecream Investments, an independently managed subsidiary of Investindustrial.

Founded in 1972, Grupo Alacant specialises in producing private-label ice cream for major retailers and co-manufacturing for branded ice cream companies.

Grupo Alacant offers a diverse product range including bulk, tubs, cones, and various other formats.

In 2024, Grupo Alacant generated approximately €225 million in revenue. It operates four manufacturing facilities strategically located across Spain (Alicante, Murcia, and two in Madrid) and employs a workforce of approximately 850 people.

The acquisition of Grupo Alacant is strategically important as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the Spanish market, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and expand its operations across Europe.

This includes both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with the ultimate goal of becoming a leading independent private-label ice cream producer in the European market.

Grupo Alacant will benefit from Investindustrial's extensive experience in the food industry. Investindustrial has a strong track record of successful investments in the food sector, including companies like Natra.

It currently holds a diverse portfolio generating approximately €8 billion in sales across private label, ingredients, and frozen bakery. This portfolio includes companies such as Sammontana/Forno d'Asolo, Amalfi, CSM Ingredients, and Eataly.

Investindustrial aims to support Grupo Alacant's growth by investing in its infrastructure, expanding its international presence, and leveraging its existing expertise in the food sector.

Andrea C Bonomi, chair of the Investindustrial Industrial Advisory Board, commented, “We are proud to invest in Grupo Alacant since we believe we can help the company in its next phase of development as it looks to strengthen its position in Spain and expand beyond its home market.”

Joaquin Lancis, CEO of Grupo Alacant, added, “We are very excited to partner with Investindustrial as we look to further reinforce our position with our key customers and to grow the Company further outside of Spain.

“Given Investindustrial’s track record and deep knowledge of the private-label food category, we strongly believe it is the right shareholder to further support Grupo Alacant while strengthening the operational footprint.”