Private Label

IPLC Appoints Sonja Jacobs As DACH Market Partner

International Private Label Consult (IPLC) has announced the appointment of Sonja Jacobs as a partner covering the DACH market, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Jacobs boasts 25 years' worth of experience in the dairy manufacturing industry, in which she worked in both a branded and private label context. In 2001, she moved to Germany to become national key account manager for a number of leading dairy manufacturers, with her clients including Edeka, Markant Gruppe, Lidl and Albert Heijn.

Commenting on her new role, Jacobs said, “I wish to develop commercial strategies for German companies that seek to expand their sales in Europe, as well as for manufacturers that want to build or increase a position in the German market.

"I have a wide network in the German and Austrian retail market and my specific experience lies at the commercial interface of a-brands and private label in fresh produce. I enjoy new product development and marketing as well as major contract and price negotiations”.

'Enormous Potential'

Koen de Jong, managing partner at IPLC, said that the group was "delighted" to bring its German office up to strength.

"The DACH market offers enormous potential for further growth and Sonja will use her experience and vast network in the German market to support clients in both Germany and beyond," he said.

International Private Label Consult (IPLC), a consulting firm specialised in providing strategic consultancy services and project management support to manufacturers and retailers, was founded in 2003. It currently has offices in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy and Portugal.

Read More: On The Agenda – ESM, IPLC Discuss The Road Ahead For Private Label

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

