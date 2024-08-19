Istanbul To Host PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia, the international private label industry B2B meeting, seminar, trade and networking event, will be held on 21 and 22 November 2024 in Halic Congress Center/ Kuleli Building, Istanbul, Türkiye.

The event features an online B2B matchmaking system, allowing attendees to reach all registered exhibitors and visitors and schedule business meetings.

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia will be open to all national and international professional visitors and buyers.

It will see the convergence of manufacturers in white label, private label and contract manufacturing across five sectors: food and beverages; cosmetics, beauty, personal care and hygiene; pet products; homeware and household; packaging, labelling and design.

More than 2,000 national and international private brand owners, professional visitors, and buyers are expected to attend the event.

Don't miss this unique event, organised at one of Istanbul's most attractive venues – the only congress centre located right by the sea.

PRIVEXPO

PRIVEXPO aims for the continuous development of the private label industry and the introduction of new and innovative products to global markets.

It helps brand owners reach the right manufacturers in the fastest and most effective way and find solutions to their supply needs and provides a permanent manufacturer-product and brand owner-market diversity by gathering the international private label industry in one place with the right synergy.

It aims to bring together both strong manufacturers and suppliers, as well as leading brands and buyers of developed and developing markets, to accelerate regional development and global depth and to enable its exhibitors and visitors to achieve commercially successful business.

For more information, visit www.privexpo.com.

