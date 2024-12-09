52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Italian Premium Dry Bakery Manufacturer Monviso Gets New Owner

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Italian Premium Dry Bakery Manufacturer Monviso Gets New Owner

Pan-European private equity firm Argos Wityu has purchased Italian dry-bakery company Monviso from private equity firm Cerea Partners and private investor Capza, according to media reports.

Based in Northern Italy and boasting close to 90 years of history, Monviso is a leading producer of premium, healthy dry bakery goods. The company specialises in rusks, biscuits, and bread alternatives.

The company manufactures for private labels and other companies, as well as offering its own Monviso brand, the third largest rusk brand in Italy.

Monviso emphasises innovation and health-conscious products, including organic, gluten-free, and palm oil-free options.

Monviso's growth, fuelled by acquisitions like Biscotteria Tonon (2015) and Grissinificio Europa (2018), has created a diverse product portfolio catering to evolving customer demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Cerea Partners and Capza's ownership, the company expanded its product lines and distribution channels, achieving consistent growth.

Operating five production facilities in Northern Italy with over 160 employees, Monviso expects €60 million in revenue for 2024.

Argos Wityu

Argos Wityu will partner with Monviso's CEO, Manfredi Cusmano, to build the company into one of the leading premium dry bakery providers.

It will focus on offering a comprehensive product range to retailers, co-manufacturers, and industrial clients, emphasising innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francesco Pugliese, the former CEO of Conad and Barilla executive, will join as chairperson, bringing extensive food industry expertise to guide Monviso's future growth.

Kartesia Management led the financing for the Monviso acquisition, with participation from Eurizon Capital Real Asset SGR. BNL and Banca Sella provided revolving credit facilities.

Argos Wityu aims to build a dominant player in the premium dry bakery sector by offering a comprehensive product range and acting as a single-source supplier.

Manfredi Cusmano, CEO of Monviso, commented, “We are excited to embark in this new chapter with Argos Wityu. This partnership will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium bakery market and continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Pam Panorama Relaunches Private-Label Brand Tesori dell'Arca
Pam Panorama Relaunches Private-Label Brand Tesori dell'Arca
2
Private Label

Greencore Reports ‘Stronger Than Expected’ Full-Year Performance
Greencore Reports &lsquo;Stronger Than Expected&rsquo; Full-Year Performance
3
Private Label

Italy’s Roncadin To Produce Frozen Pizzas In Chicago
Italy&rsquo;s Roncadin To Produce Frozen Pizzas In Chicago
4
Private Label

WH Smith Rolls Out Own-Brand Christmas Sandwich Range
WH Smith Rolls Out Own-Brand Christmas Sandwich Range
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com