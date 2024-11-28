52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Italy’s Roncadin To Produce Frozen Pizzas In Chicago

By Branislav Pekic
Italian frozen pizza maker Roncadin Group opened a new $30 million (€29 million) facility in Chicago, Illinois that will produce up to 30 million frozen pizzas annually for the $6 billion (€5.7 billion) North American market.

Projected to generate $78 million (€75 million) in revenue in 2025, the plant's full operational capacity is estimated at $200 million (€192 million)

The company plans to add a second line to this one, with a capacity of 30 million pizzas per year, thereby doubling the volumes. Roncadin is also evaluating the possibility of installing a line dedicated for pinsa.

The opening marks a significant expansion for Roncadin, allowing for direct production and improved service in a key market where its products already enjoy considerable popularity.

Roncadin

Roncadin entered the US market in 2013 by importing pizzas produced in Meduno, Italy. In all of North America (USA and Canada), 68% of Roncadin’s pizzas are destined for private label brands, while the Roncadin brand accounts for 32% of remaining sales.

Recently, the company secured a €14 million loan from Intesa Sanpaolo to further support its international growth strategy.

The new factory in the US will free up production capacity at the Meduno plant, which is currently almost at its limit, enabling the company to better serve the Italian and European markets.

Not having to transport products from Italy to the US also means a significant reduction in emissions, and this is an important issue for a Benefit Company and B Corp like Roncadin.

Roncadin produces pizzas for large-scale national and international distribution with a turnover that reached €175 million in 2023.

