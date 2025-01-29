Italy’s Todis Introduces Private-Label Sustainability Certification

Italian supermarket chain Todis is taking a significant step towards greater sustainability for its private-label products.

In partnership with certification body SGS Italia, Todis is evaluating the sustainability of its more than 325 private-label suppliers, covering more than 2,500 products.

Todis's Sustainability Certificate involves a multi-stage process where suppliers are audited by SGS Ital1ia experts, complete a questionnaire, sign a code of conduct, and undergo on-site and document verification.

Suppliers are then scored, and only those achieving an A to AAA rating are certified, with AAA being the highest.

The evaluation process considers sustainable packaging, environmental resource management, supply chain transparency, production facility characteristics, and corporate social responsibility.

To promote transparency, Todis publishes a list of certified private-label suppliers and their sustainability ratings on its website.

In stores, labels on products from these suppliers display their rating and a QR code linking to more information online, allowing customers to easily access product sustainability details.

Clear Information

General manager of Todis, Massimo Lucentini, acknowledged the growing consumer demand for clear information on product sustainability and stressed the company’s dedication to genuine sustainability initiatives, going beyond superficial marketing.

Quality service manager, Marco De Angelis, emphasised that this is an ongoing process, "with a plan to evaluate all private-label suppliers within the next three years in collaboration with SGS Italia."

Clementina Clementi, SGS Italia's food product certification coordinator, highlighted that the certification process helps ensure genuine sustainability practices and protects Todis against greenwashing accusations.

Todis, a fresh food-focused supermarket chain primarily located in Central and Southern Italy, operates over 300 stores under its private label.

Owned by Iges Srl – a subsidiary of the cooperative PAC2000A Conad – Todis manages stores both directly and through franchises.

The latter is facilitated by a joint venture with Conad Adriatico called Addis. In 2023, Todis saw a 16% increase in turnover, reaching €1.17 billion.