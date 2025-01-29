52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Italy’s Todis Introduces Private-Label Sustainability Certification

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Italy’s Todis Introduces Private-Label Sustainability Certification

Italian supermarket chain Todis is taking a significant step towards greater sustainability for its private-label products.

In partnership with certification body SGS Italia, Todis is evaluating the sustainability of its more than 325 private-label suppliers, covering more than 2,500 products.

Todis's Sustainability Certificate involves a multi-stage process where suppliers are audited by SGS Ital1ia experts, complete a questionnaire, sign a code of conduct, and undergo on-site and document verification.

Suppliers are then scored, and only those achieving an A to AAA rating are certified, with AAA being the highest.

The evaluation process considers sustainable packaging, environmental resource management, supply chain transparency, production facility characteristics, and corporate social responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

To promote transparency, Todis publishes a list of certified private-label suppliers and their sustainability ratings on its website.

In stores, labels on products from these suppliers display their rating and a QR code linking to more information online, allowing customers to easily access product sustainability details.

Clear Information

General manager of Todis, Massimo Lucentini, acknowledged the growing consumer demand for clear information on product sustainability and stressed the company’s dedication to genuine sustainability initiatives, going beyond superficial marketing.

Quality service manager, Marco De Angelis, emphasised that this is an ongoing process, "with a plan to evaluate all private-label suppliers within the next three years in collaboration with SGS Italia."

ADVERTISEMENT

Clementina Clementi, SGS Italia's food product certification coordinator, highlighted that the certification process helps ensure genuine sustainability practices and protects Todis against greenwashing accusations.

Todis, a fresh food-focused supermarket chain primarily located in Central and Southern Italy, operates over 300 stores under its private label.

Owned by Iges Srl – a subsidiary of the cooperative PAC2000A Conad – Todis manages stores both directly and through franchises.

The latter is facilitated by a joint venture with Conad Adriatico called Addis. In 2023, Todis saw a 16% increase in turnover, reaching €1.17 billion.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Investindustrial Acquires Spanish Ice Cream Manufacturer Grupo Alacant
Investindustrial Acquires Spanish Ice Cream Manufacturer Grupo Alacant
2
Private Label

Italy Sees 2.4% Growth In Private-Label Revenue In 2024
Italy Sees 2.4% Growth In Private-Label Revenue In 2024
3
Private Label

Ahold Delhaize Expands Own-Brand Range In Central And Southeastern Europe
Ahold Delhaize Expands Own-Brand Range In Central And Southeastern Europe
4
Private Label

Top 5 Private-Label Trends For 2025
Top 5 Private-Label Trends For 2025
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com