52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Jumbo Introduces Own-Brand Butter Featuring '1-Star Beter Leven' Quality Mark

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Jumbo Introduces Own-Brand Butter Featuring '1-Star Beter Leven' Quality Mark

Dutch retailer Jumbo has introduced own-brand butter SKUs featuring the '1-star Beter Leven' quality mark.

The new products featuring the quality mark include the Jumbo salted and unsalted cream butter SKUs in 250g and 125g packs.

The latest launch marks the extension of the '1-star Beter Leven' dairy range that Jumbo has been offering since 2019, the company added.

The quality mark ensures that the products are more sustainable and animal-friendly.

Dairy farmers supplying '1-star Beter Leven' dairy receive an extra supplement for animal welfare and sustainability efforts, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menno Wigtman, purchasing manager at Jumbo Supermarkets, stated, “We have been working with our 1-star Beter Leven dairy farmers for some time. And also look for expansion opportunities within that. In recent years, we have gradually added products within the dairy shelf because we notice enthusiasm among customers about dairy products with the 1-star Beter Leven quality mark.

“We believe in the integral attention the hallmark in dairy pays to people, animals and nature. By doing so, we not only appeal to even more customers, but also contribute to social issues such as improving the earnings model of dairy farmers and increasing animal welfare.”

Sustainable Dairy Products

The retailer already offers 1-star Beter Leven dairy SKUs, such as skimmed, semi-skimmed and full-fat milk, buttermilk, and semi-skimmed, full-fat fat and skimmed yoghurt in various packaging formats.

In 2019, the quality mark was the first to focus on both nature, biodiversity and the environment, as well as fundamental requirements of better living conditions for all animals on and around the farmyard, Jumbo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Bien, director of the Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals, added, “In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the connection between issues of animal welfare, climate and nature on the farmyard. With the 1-star Beter Leven mark, we are making an integral contribution to these issues for the dairy sector.

“We are therefore pleased that Jumbo continues to take steps towards animal welfare and to expand its product range. At the same time, it is also important that other parties step in, so that more dairy farmers can start producing dairy in a more sustainable, animal-friendly way. This is how we really make a difference together, for people, animals and nature.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Consumer Preference For Private Labels Accelerated By Inflation, Says EY
Consumer Preference For Private Labels Accelerated By Inflation, Says EY
2
Private Label

Greencore Lifts Full-Year Guidance After A 'Strong' Third Quarter
Greencore Lifts Full-Year Guidance After A 'Strong' Third Quarter
3
Private Label

Private Label Middle East Returns To Dubai This September
Private Label Middle East Returns To Dubai This September
4
Private Label

McBride Forecasts Adjusted Operating Profit In Line With Market Expectations
McBride Forecasts Adjusted Operating Profit In Line With Market Expectations

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com