Private Label

La Doria Expands in Ready-Made Sauce Business with Clas Acquisition

By Branislav Pekic
Italian food firm La Doria has acquired Clas, a producer of ambient sauces and pestos, from private equity firms Equinox and Cominter.

The deal aims to strengthen La Doria’s position in the rapidly growing ready-made sauce market, the company noted.

About Clas

Founded in 1989 in Chiusanico, Italy, Clas generated over €75 million in revenue in 2023. The company’s product portfolio primarily consists of pestos made with 100% Italian basil, which accounted for nearly 90% of sales, while ready-made pasta sauces and other condiments make up the remainder.

Operating from its production site in Chiusanico, Clas enjoys a strong international presence, primarily in Germany, France, and the UK.

Exports represent approximately 90% of the company’s total sales, with annual production reaching almost 90 million jars in 2023. Revenue is evenly split between private label and co-packing.

La Doria CEO Antonio Ferraioli highlighted the strategic fit between the two companies. “This acquisition will allow us to focus on higher-value products and services. We are laying the groundwork for future expansion in the private label ambient pesto market and co-packing sector," he said.

The closing of the deal, subject to antitrust approval, is expected by the end of September.

Ready-Made Sauces

The ready-made sauces market, including ambient pesto, is experiencing rapid domestic and international growth. La Doria's acquisition of Clas will enhance its position in this sector, where it already achieved a 26.2% sales increase in 2023.

Majority-owned by Investindustrial (65%), La Doria is a producer of tomato products, sauces, legumes, and fruit juices. The company recorded a 26.2% increase in turnover, to €1.23 billion, last year, with private labels contributing 95.6% of total sales.

