52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Lidl Spain To Implement Nutri-Score On All Products by 2026

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Spain To Implement Nutri-Score On All Products by 2026

Lidl Spain is reinforcing its commitment to consumer health by pledging to implement the Nutri-Score labelling system on all its products by 2026.

This system, which uses a colour-coded scale to indicate the healthiness of products, will make it easier for consumers to identify healthier food options, the discounter said.

Lidl has already implemented Nutri-Score on 50% of its private-label products and plans to expand it to all 1,700 SKUs in the coming years.

The Nutri-Score system's algorithm has recently been refined to improve its accuracy and consistency in classifying foods and providing nutritional recommendations.

Nutritional Transparency

Lidl added is taking steps to improve the nutritional transparency and shopping experience for its customers. In addition to implementing Nutri-Score, the supermarket chain is working to reformulate over 50% of its products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes reducing salt and sugar content and improving the overall nutritional profile of its assortment.

Lidl has been actively addressing consumer demand for healthier food options. In 2020, it was the first supermarket in Spain to reformulate 10% of its private-label products. It has also set a goal of reducing sugar and salt content by up to 20% by 2025, aligning with the AESAN's NAOS Strategy.

Additionally, Lidl prioritises local, seasonal, and organic products whenever possible, it said.

Vemondo Expansion

To cater to consumers seeking conscious dietary choices, Lidl has expanded its vegetarian and vegan Vemondo brand. The supermarket chain has also promoted plant-based protein sources in its assortment, aligning with the Planetary Health Diet approach.

The discounter is a major buyer of fruits and vegetables in Spain. In 2023, it purchased over €3.1 billion of fresh, locally sourced produce, a 4% increase compared to 2022.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

McBride Reports 7.2% Increase In Private-Label Volumes In Full Year
McBride Reports 7.2% Increase In Private-Label Volumes In Full Year
2
Private Label

Aldi Expands Organic Offering In Spain, Prioritises Food In Switzerland
Aldi Expands Organic Offering In Spain, Prioritises Food In Switzerland
3
Private Label

Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years
Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years
4
Private Label

Walgreens Rolls Out Own-Brand Premium Skin Care Range
Walgreens Rolls Out Own-Brand Premium Skin Care Range
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com