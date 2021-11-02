Lidl Switzerland Launches Regional Products Project

Published on Nov 2 2021 10:55 AM in Private Label tagged: Food / Switzerland / Lidl Switzerland / Regional Products

Lidl Switzerland is expanding its range of regional products and has launched the 'Tipico' regionality programme.

As part of the programme, products from various regions, such as saucissons from the Vaud canton, Tomme de Romandie, Emmentaler Käsewürstli, Salsiz from Graubünden and Formaggella from Ticino, will be available in all 157 Lidl outlets throughout Switzerland.

'Tipico' divides Switzerland into eight regions – Eastern Switzerland, Ticino, Central Switzerland, Zurich, Northwestern Switzerland, Bern, Valais and French-speaking Switzerland.

Each of these regions offers its own unique regional products. Certain products such as dairy products and eggs will only be available in the corresponding regions, while other Swiss specialities will be available in all Lidl branches.

The new products complement the existing range of regional articles, such as bread and bakery products, dairy products, honey, beer and eggs.

Demand For Swiss Products

Lidl Switzerland added that it owes more than 50% of its sales to Swiss products and this percentage is set to rise steadily.

In the fresh produce sector, such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, bread, dairy products, as much as two-thirds of all products come from Switzerland.

Lidl already works with over 360 Swiss producers and focuses on long-term partnerships. It has been working with more than 60 of these producers for over 12 years since it entered the market in 2009.

As part of the promotional action 'Piccolo ma squisito' (Small but exquisite), around 260 products from small Swiss producers and farmers are added to the offer for several weeks a year.

In April, Lidl Switzerland said it recorded 47% growth in turnover from its Bio Organic private-label brand in 2020, compared to the previous year.

