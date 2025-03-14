Makro Spain Expands Private-Label Offering

The Spanish unit of wholesale food distributor Makro has significantly expanded its private label offerings, adding 406 new products in its 2023/2024 financial year.

This expansion brings its total private-label selection to over 6,000 items, under the Metro Chef, Metro Professional, Metro Premium, Rioba, and Aro brands, representing more than 38% of total sales and exceeding company targets.

Makro Spain's own-brand sales grew by 2 percentage points during the year. It was also the first Metro subsidiary to achieve the group's goal of 35% own-brand sales by 2030.

This growth was driven by Makro's focus on innovation and providing value to restaurant clients through competitive pricing and high-quality products, particularly in frozen meats, fresh meat, and kitchenware.

Makro's newest product offerings are primarily focused on frozen and fresh meats in the food category, and professional kitchenware and utensils in the non-food category.

Enrique Díaz, head of Makro's own brand, added, "The reason we strengthen our own brand assortment every year is to offer restaurateurs a 100% wholesale, innovative offering that meets their specific needs.

"Furthermore, our own brand allows us to contribute to the economic sustainability of our customers with competitive and stable prices."

Innovation Hub

Makro's innovation hub, Planta Thinko, plays a key role in this strategy, testing and refining products based on customer feedback.

Since its inauguration in 2022, more than 200 items have passed through Planta Thinko to be tested and improved by Makro's team of hospitality experts.

In the latest fiscal, 165 products were reviewed and tested, of which over 100 have been modified to enhance their quality.

The success of this approach is evidenced by awards received for some of its private-label products developed at Planta Thinko.

The Metro Chef Artichokes confit in Evoo won the 2025 Restaurant Flavour of the Year award. This follows the same award being given to Metro Chef's mayonnaise in the previous year.