52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Migros To Focus on Lower Prices, Private-Label Brands, Says CEO

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Migros To Focus on Lower Prices, Private-Label Brands, Says CEO

Swiss retail giant Migros has said that it plans to focus on lower prices, a more convenient store network, a broader range of private label products, and improving the efficiency of its workforce, as part of a company repositioning.

This strategic shift will enable the retailer to compete more directly with discounters Aldi and Lidl.

In an interview for Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung, CEO Mario Irminger explained that the expansion of the group's private-label range represents a "clear break" with the strategy implemented so far.

While popular name brands will remain, Migros will strategically eliminate less popular brands in order to to optimise shelf space and potentially reduce costs. The identity of specific brands that are set to be removed haven't been announced yet.

Pricing Policy

In terms of its pricing strategy, Migros is aiming to get closer to the discounters without becoming one itself, according to Irminger.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ruled out a merger with discount chain Denner, adding that Denner is needed "to allow us to defend ourselves from the two German discounters".

Consumer Habits

Irminger also predicted a shift in Swiss consumer habits, with fewer large weekend shopping trips taking place, replaced by more sporadic shopping habits.

To cater to this, Migros plans to invest in smaller stores catering to frequent, smaller purchases. He also acknowledges a potential decline in average purchasing power and the need to cater to budget-conscious consumers.

While Migros announced plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs earlier this year, Irminger assures that the actual number is expected to be closer to 800. Additionally, the company has already implemented efficiency measures by converting permanent positions to temporary roles and leaving vacancies unfilled, he added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

PLMA’s 2024 Trade Show Features Ambitious Manufacturers And Retailers
PLMA&rsquo;s 2024 Trade Show Features Ambitious Manufacturers And Retailers
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Inese Petersone Of Rimi Latvia On The Importance Of Value In Private Label
Inese Petersone Of Rimi Latvia On The Importance Of Value In Private Label
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

REMA 1000’s Lasse Lindner On Finding A Balance With Private Label
REMA 1000&rsquo;s Lasse Lindner On Finding A Balance With Private Label
4
Private Label

German Retailers Take Most Honours In PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards
German Retailers Take Most Honours In PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com