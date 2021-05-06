ESM Magazine

Nopa Nordic Achieves A Sustainability First

Published on May 6 2021 12:06 PM in Private Label tagged: Sustainability / Denmark / Environment / UN / Nopa Nordic

Nopa Nordic from Denmark has always had sustainability in its DNA – it launched its first eco-labelled private label product as early as 1993.

It has now taken this a step further, as the first company in the Home, Laundry and Personal Care category to be certified by Bureau Veritas in the UN's Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The UN's Global Goals comprise 17 global goals and 169 sub-goals, aimed at creating a better world by 2030 by ending poverty, fighting inequality, and addressing the urgency of climate change.

"The UN's Global Goal certification is a great recognition of the work we have historically done in the company, which is in our DNA. We work and think sustainably, and that it can be certified is fantastic. At the same time, UN's Global Goal certification helps to support all our activities and differentiates us by actually contributing to the goals and not just talking about them," said Nikolaj Haulrik, development manager at Nopa Nordic.

Nopa Nordic & Allison is the first company in the Home, Laundry & Personal Care category to be certified by Bureau Veritas in all 17 Global Goals and the 169 sub-goals.

It is the tenth worldwide and sixth in Denmark to achieve the certification – and is very proud of it.

"In collaboration with Bureau Veritas Certification, there has, as always, been a focus on business development. This is not only a certification, but also an assurance that the certification creates business value and can contribute to the development of the company in the future," commented Group CEO Henrik Karup Jørgensen.

He added, "The Global Goals certification has not only confirmed that we work in a structured and goal-oriented way with the goals, but also helped to focus on new areas that we should focus on in our work with the Global Goals.

"In this way, the Global Goals certification helps to ensure us a long-term and proactive approach to work with the UN's Global Goals and expanding our horizons, so that we think about the Global Goals wherever it creates relevance."

Nopa Nordic Family has urged all companies to obtain UN's Global Goals certification to collectively take care of the planet and its resources.

