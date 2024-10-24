Penny Italia Launches New Private-Label Line For Customers Aged 50 And Above

Penny Italia has launched Foreveryou, a new own-brand product range designed for consumers between the age of 50-70 years.

In stores from 7 November, Foreveryou will initially offer 15 functional food and cosmetic products aimed at supporting overall health and well-being.

The development of Foreveryou involved extensive research and testing to ensure the products meet the specific needs of older consumers. Penny Italia collaborated with a pharmaceutical company to ensure the products are both effective and affordable.

The Foreveryou range includes food products enriched with nutrients like beta-glucans, omega-3, and arabinoxylans to support heart health and blood sugar control.

Instead of including a variety of ingredients like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins, these products focus on specific nutrients to support overall health and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of cosmetic products, the SKUs are formulated with a very low nickel content, designed for greater hydration, to reduce skin blemishes, for greater delicacy in cleansing.

'A Sustainable Retailer'

Nicola Pierdomenico, president of Penny Italia, explained, "With this launch, we want to not only be the first to launch a line of this kind but above all demonstrate our ability to be a sustainable retailer that is attentive to healthy eating, who also knows how to interpret the market in a disruptive way, understanding what consumers' demands are and offering products that, as in this case, are not yet present on the market.”

"In terms of price, Foreveryou products are positioned higher than mainstream private label brands. For example, compared to branded UHT milk with omega-3, Foreveryou products have a price gap of 25-30%,” added commercial director Pasquale Nicastro.

He also announced plans to launch another 10-15 SKUs by March-April 2025, bringing the total to 25.

Penny Italia expects Foreveryou to generate €3.5 million in revenue in the first year and plans to expand the range to include 50 SKUs.