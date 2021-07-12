Pingo Doce Launches Active Lifestyle Brand, Go Active

Published on Jul 12 2021 1:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Portugal / Pingo Doce / Jerónimo Martins / health / fitness / Go Active

Portuguese retailer Pingo Doce has launched Go Active, its first private-label range dedicated to an active lifestyle.

Go Active is the result of joint work carried out by the fitness, nutrition and quality teams of the Jerónimo Martins Group, of which Pingo Doce is a part.

The new brand promotes healthy lifestyles, including a balanced diet and physical activity.

According to Susana Pasadas, group head of nutrition, "a diet rich in protein is not only for sportsmen and sportswomen but also for all those with a more intense physical activity, whether for professional or recreational reasons".

Product Range

The first product in the range is protein oatmeal, which is presently available in more than 400 Pingo Doce stores.

This month, the retailer will add two more products to the range - egg white and instant oatmeal. It plans to add more items after the summer.

All products of the Go Active brand feature the 'proteinometer' in the packaging, allowing consumers to immediately know the amount of protein present in a portion of the product.

In addition, Go Active will provide health tips, recipes, and suggestions for home workouts on the Pingo Doce website and social network platforms.

Recently, the Portuguese retailer announced that it joined the Lean & Green initiative in order to reduce its environmental impact, and has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 20% within five years in its logistic operations.

