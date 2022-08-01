Portugal's Continente Expands Insect-Based Products Offer

Portuguese supermarket chain Continente has expanded its offer of insect-based products, sold under the ‘Portugal Bugs’ range.

The latest additions to the ‘Food Lab’ corner in Continente stores are dehydrated and seasoned crickets.

Customers can choose from Tasty Crickets with Sea Salt (RRP €4.49), along with Thyme and Pepper (€4.49) and Tomato and Oregano (€4.49) variants.

They can be eaten as a snack or added as a crunchy topping in salads, soups and pasta.

Continente Food Lab

Produced by the ‘Portugal Bugs’ startup, based in Matosinhos, these products feature the 'Continente Food Lab' seal, a project that promotes innovative items and new global food trends to Continente's customers.

Continente Food Lab products are launched on an experimental basis, and customer feedback is crucial to keep them in the stores, the retailer said.

According to the group, insects are a sustainable source of protein, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.

Leading The Way

Continente was the first retailer in Portugal to market insect-based food products, after the Directorate General for Food and Veterinary (DGAV) authorised the consumption of seven insect species in the country.

The first products were launched in August 2021, also through Continente Food Lab.

The raw insect bars, available in four flavour combinations (chocolate and almond, fig and orange, apple and cinnamon, peanut butter and honey), have reported high sales in Continente stores, according to the retailer.

