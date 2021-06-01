As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Elina Suuriniemi, planning manager at Finnish retailer Kesko, about how the prolonged closure of the HoReCa channel has presented opportunities for private label. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2021.

In April, Finnish operator Kesko reported the strongest first quarter in its history, with grocery sales rising by 6.1%, and close to half of this growth (48%) coming from its online channel.

As with many retailers across Europe, while its foodservice business has taken a hit as a result of the prolonged closure of the HoReCa channel, Kesko has sought to double down on the increased at-home presence of its shoppers, with private-label innovation playing a key part therein.