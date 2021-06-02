As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Lidl Denmark's chief commercial officer Rasmus Pape, who said that innovation and embracing new categories are key to driving future private label growth. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2021.

The discount channel dominates the market in Denmark, and has been bolstered by the pandemic – according to the most recent data from Statista, discounter turnover totalled DKK 9.4 billion (€1.26 billion) in the third quarter of last year.

As a major player in this category, Lidl Denmark has sought to raise the bar when it comes to private-label innovation, through partnerships with Michelin-starred chef Wassim Hallal, as well as a range of premium local producers. Its efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with Lidl Denmark winning at least one category in successive European Private Label Awards.