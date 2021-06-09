The Private Label Issue – Migros

As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Swiss retailer Migros about how it is seeking to enhance transparency on its private labels while tapping into emerging food trends. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

Migros had a strong 2020, revenue wise – sales went up by 4.4%, to CHF 29.9 billion (€27 billion) – and structural changes undertaken at the Swiss retailer certainly helped its performance.

During the year, it morphed its LeShop online platform into Migros Online, streamlined its group portfolio, and invested heavily in private label – by improving the quality of its own-brand ranges, introducing new lines, and lowering the prices of approximately 1,000 core products.