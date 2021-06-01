As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Salling Group’s Jean Ladehoff about a major private label repositioning undertaken by the Danish retailer. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2021.

For many retailers, this past year has offered an occasion to streamline parts of their operations, and that was certainly the case at Denmark’s Salling Group, which took the opportunity to merge more than 6,000 private labels into a single master brand, Salling.

Coupled with Salling ØKO, the group’s organic product offering, the new range of products, which will be sold at its Bilka and føtex outlets, help to create a “closer link to our history, owner and founder,” says Jean Ladehoff, Salling Group’s senior vice-president for grocery and beverages.