Private Label Middle East: MENA's Top Event For Private Label And Contract Manufacturing

Private Label Middle East is the place to be if you are looking to elevate your business with exclusive insights into the private label industry.

Taking place from 24 to 26 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will draw over 8,000 buyers, procurement professionals, category managers and brand developers from MENA and Asia, who are actively seeking products and solutions that cater to evolving customer needs and strengthen their brand footprint.

You can look forward to networking with representatives from Amazon, Carrefour, Aldi, Panda, Doubletree by Hilton, Lulu Group, Emirates Airlines, Landmark Group, Aster Pharmacy, and many more who visit the event every year.

The portfolio of brands at Private Label Middle East will include Del Monte, Global Food Industries, Jigsaw Coffee, Samira Maatouk Coffee, Life Smoothies, Intelligent Food, Epson, Koopman International, American Hygenics, Al Sarhan Industries, Confitex, V-Label and many more.

Food and non-food manufacturers from 40 countries worldwide will participate in the event, including some that do not participate in any other international event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will provide a unique sourcing advantage, allowing you to establish new connections, build long-lasting relationships, and uncover new, untapped opportunities for more cost-effective sourcing for all your brands.

Participating countries will include Germany, Poland, Italy, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Hungary, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Spain, Jordan and Türkiye, among many others.

Those planning ahead can book a spot to participate in the dedicated Private Label meetings programme, designed to connect you with professionals who can facilitate business growth.

You will also be able to network with manufacturers and visitors before the event through the official mobile app, JustNetwork, and schedule face-to-face meetings that ensure you make the most of your time at the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some top show sectors include baby care, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, cleaning and household, health, wellness and over the counter, personal accessories, stationery and school supplies, medical supplies, and services and branding pavilion.

The festive showcase will allow participants to source special edition products from various private label brands, network with renowned brands and influential buyers, and get a glimpse of the latest FMCG product lines.

Experts Stage

This year’s show will also feature an Experts Stage, where thought leaders will present the latest trends, credible product certifications and successful private label strategies.

On day one, learn how to grow your identity in the industry with a fireside chat hosted by Anurima Das, Executive Director of IMAGES RetailME, alongside Manish Sabnis, CEO of Grandiose Supermarket.

ADVERTISEMENT

This must-attend discussion will explore strategies for success and how to create a niche within your label to draw consumers, amongst other informative topics.

On day two, you can anticipate a captivating line-up themed around ‘Product and Consumer Trends: The Key Role of Vegan Certification’.

Led by Beatrice Balzani, Marketing and Communications Manager, V-Label Italy, you will learn the nuances of the relationship between private labels and customer loyalty, the importance of packaging, whether companies are improving in sourcing raw materials responsibly, and more.

On day three, The BIG Debate: Trends and Growth Opportunities in a Private Label Market will see panellists unpack critical industry trends, ranging from strategies for sourcing private label manufacturers to achieving long-term benefits through sustainable partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will feature industry titans including Joanne Black, Head of Ambient Foods, Spinneys; Vishal Das, Vice President Group Category, Big Basket; Joao Mantas, Business Development Director Middle East and Africa, Daymon; and Yasser Hejazi, Director of Private Label, B2B and Global Sourcing, Panda Retail Company – Savola Group.

Register to attend at www.prime-expo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Prime Expo.