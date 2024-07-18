Private Label Middle East Returns To Dubai This September

Private Label Middle East (PLME), MENA’s largest event for private label and contract manufacturing, returns from 24-26 September, transforming the Dubai World Trade Centre into a global hub.

Join over 8,000 buyers and brand developers from MENA and Asia as they seek innovative products and solutions to enhance their brand presence.

You can look forward to networking with representatives from Amazon, Carrefour, Aldi, Nazih Group, Lulu Hypermarkets, Emirates Airlines, Landmark Group and Aster Pharmacy, who visit the event year-on-year.

Featured brands include Del Monte, Global Food Industries, Jigsaw Coffee, Samira Maatouk Coffee, Life Smoothies, Intelligent Food, Koopman International, American Hygenics, Al Sarhan Industries, Confitex, and V-Label.

Seize the opportunity to expand your contacts with manufacturers from 40 countries, some of whom exclusively participate in this event. This unique sourcing advantage lets you forge new connections, build new relationships, and uncover cost-effective sourcing opportunities for your brands.

Meet exhibitors from Armenia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Spain.

Explore over 30,000 food and non-food products across baby care, beauty, personal care, cleaning and household, health and wellness, over-the-counter, medical supplies and more.

Don't miss the Experts Stage, where thought leaders will share the latest trends and success strategies for private label expansion.

Another highlight is the Private Label Meetings Programme, connecting you with retailers, buyers, product developers, branding specialists, packaging experts, consultants, and manufacturers, via the event app.

A dedicated concierge team is also available to help you make the right connections for your business.

To attend, register at www.prime-expo.com.

