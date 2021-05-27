Jon Wright, head of European Insight at IGD, examines where the opportunities are private label, as the COVID-19 crisis starts to dissipate. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

The full economic impact of the pandemic has yet to be felt across Europe, with some immediate changes in the short term. As governments reduce or remove economic support, employment levels are likely to become significantly more challenging.

However, in some countries, such as the UK, the recovery has started slightly quicker than expected, bringing hope that economic output could return to pre-crisis levels sooner than worst-case scenarios predicted. These emerging circumstances do, however, suggest that the recovery from COVID-19 will not benefit everyone equally.