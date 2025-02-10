Private-Label Sales At Pam Panorama Sees Double-Digit Growth In 2024

Pam Panorama's private-label business saw double-digit sales growth in 2024 to €330 million and a 2% increase in market share.

The Italian grocery retailer currently offers around 3,200 private-label products across 11 brands and plans to expand to 3,600 products by 2025, aiming for private-label sales to represent 30% of its total revenue by 2026.

The company attributed this success to its efforts to offer quality products at competitive prices (Più A Meno campaign), as well as significant investment in fresh food categories like meat, fish, and produce.

Pam Panorama emphasised its strategic approach to private-label development, including the setting up of a dedicated team of experts in purchasing, private-label management, quality control, and marketing.

'Integrated Approach'

Gerardo Luca Sinesi, Pam Panorama's private-label manager, stated, “This integrated approach enables us to closely manage every stage of the process, from choosing suppliers and developing products that meet market demands to packaging and in-store marketing.”

The launch of the Tesori dell’Arca brand, focusing on premium quality products at competitive prices, exemplifies its strategy, the company noted.

The brand complements its existing portfolio of private-label brands – Pam, Calici DiVini, Bio, Semplici e Buoni, Fresche Bontà, Baby, Arkalia, Arkalia Bio, Eco, and Zòa – each designed to meet specific customer needs.

Riccardo Martinelli, director of proximity and purchasing at Pam Panorama, stated, “We have improved our private-label products, balancing convenience and quality to provide customers with access to valuable products at competitive prices.

“Simultaneously, the company has invested in its fresh food departments – meat, fish, and produce – areas where they have a strong track record, thanks to facilities like the Florence meat processing centre and our fishing fleet.”