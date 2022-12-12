Subscribe Login
Private-Label Sales Continue To Surge In Ireland Amid Rising Inflation

Sales of private-label products rose by 9.6% in Ireland in the 12 weeks to 27 November, new data from Kantar has shown, as shoppers sought to offset rising inflation costs.

According to Kantar, grocery price inflation in the period hit 14.7% in the 12-week period, the highest level since Kantar began tracking inflation figures.

As a result, shoppers spent an additional €118 million on private-label products in the period, with value own-brand ranges saw the strongest growth, up 29% year-on-year with shoppers spending an additional €14.4 million on cheaper private-label products.

In addition, sales of premium private-label products were also up, by 5.1%.

For the month of November alone, grocery sales increased by 4.5% driven by an 11.5% increase in average prices and shoppers returning to store more often, Kantar data showed.

Impact On Shopper Budgets

“As food and drink prices continue to rise alongside pressures on household bills, the impact on shopper budgets is unavoidable for many people," commented Emer Healy, senior retail analyst, Kantar. "Now with inflation at 14.7%, the average annual grocery bill is set to rise from €7,037 to €8,071, an extra €1,034 a year. At a basket level, that’s an additional €4.23 on top of the cost of the average shopping trip of €28.75."

In terms of the performance of Ireland's largest grocers, Dunnes Stores holds the highest market share for the 12-week period, of 23.3%, having seen its sales rise 7.4% year-on-year.

Elsewhere, Tesco holds 22.2% of the market with growth of +7.3% year-on-year. SuperValu is on 20.9% share, Lidl holds 12.8% of the market, while Aldi holds 12.4% of the market.

