52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Premium logo

Premium

 Private Label

Private Labels Consolidate Position Across Europe With Nearly 40% Market Share, Circana Says

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Private Labels Consolidate Position Across Europe With Nearly 40% Market Share, Circana Says

Private labels have established themselves as a key player in the sector across major European markets, with a 39% market share in value sales and a 46% share in unit sales, according to a new report from Circana.

The latest report, titled Private Labels: Transformation for Growth, revealed that private labels achieved 9.4% growth in value sales and a 2.2% increase in volume sales across the six largest European markets (EU6 - France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and the UK) as of March 2024.

Ananda Roy, senior vice-president of Thought Leadership at Circana, stated, "Private labels have redefined the competitive landscape, not just by offering lower prices but by consistently delivering quality, innovation, and sustainability.

"Their success underscores a broader consumer shift towards brands that align with their values, particularly in health-conscious and eco-friendly categories."

The report revealed that Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands led this surge in private labels, with Spain reaching a 48% market share.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest private-label penetration was seen in categories such as Chilled & Fresh Foods, Household Care, and Personal Care, while notable gains were witnessed in Baby Food (+2.3pp) and Pet Non-Food (+2.2pp).

Alongside the growth of private labels, national brands also witnessed modest recovery through aggressive promotional strategies.

However, even with 43% of national brand units sold on promotion in the UK, they continued to lag private labels in overall growth, according to the study.

Strategic Options For Brands

Circana also outlined four strategic options for brands looking to compete effectively in this market.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include diversifying into adjacent categories, growing the category through innovation, premiumising distinctively, and collaborating strategically.

Brands that focus solely on promotions without investing in innovation risk falling behind in an increasingly dynamic market, it noted.

Circana warned of a slowdown in category innovation, with 17% fewer new product launches observed due to supply chain disruptions and a focus on core product ranges.

This poses a risk of the FMCG sector becoming an ‘innovation desert,’ emphasising the need for both private labels and national brands to prioritise innovation to drive organic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPG Growth

Circana has predicted a cautiously optimistic outlook for FMCG growth in 2025 based on a positive GDP growth forecast of 0.4pp year on year in the Euro area for the year.

The report also forecasts continued growth momentum for private labels, driven by investments in range expansion, premiumisation, and sustainability initiatives.

It expects purchasing decisions to be influenced by consumer preferences for health, wellness, and ethical consumption, reinforcing the importance of aligning product offerings with these values.

Roy concluded, "2024 marked a pivotal year for the FMCG industry, with private labels setting a new standard for growth and innovation. Looking ahead, 2025 will be a defining year for private labels and national brands, as long-term success will hinge on their ability to innovate and connect with evolving consumer needs.

"The opportunity is open for all brands to differentiate themselves and deliver products that resonate with today’s value-driven consumers."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Nearly 80% Of Spanish Consumers Believe Own-Brand Quality Has Improved, Aldi Says
Nearly 80% Of Spanish Consumers Believe Own-Brand Quality Has Improved, Aldi Says
2
Private Label

Colruyt Launches Over 100 New Plant-Based Products Under Boni Plan’t Label
Colruyt Launches Over 100 New Plant-Based Products Under Boni Plan&rsquo;t Label
3
Private Label

Private-Label Sales At Pam Panorama Sees Double-Digit Growth In 2024
Private-Label Sales At Pam Panorama Sees Double-Digit Growth In 2024
4
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2025 – Finalists Announced
European Private Label Awards 2025 &ndash;&nbsp;Finalists Announced

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com