Private Labels Generate Less Profit And Lower Customer Loyalty, Study Finds

Private brands provide less diversity on the shelf, less profitability for retailers, and lower customer loyalty, a study by Kantar and the Portuguese Association of Branded Products Companies (Centromarca) has found.

Consumers who opt for private brands are less loyal to hypermarkets and supermarkets, while short assortment banners (such as Minipreço, Lidl, Aldi, and Mercadona) are the ones that benefit the most from private brands, according to the study.

Manufacturer brands continue to remain essential in all types of shopping locations, representing 60.1% of purchases by short assortment shoppers in hypermarkets and supermarkets.

While buyers of manufacturer brands make up a smaller share of total consumers (46.5%), they spend a larger share of total money (50.3%), data showed.

Private label buyers, on the other hand, make up a larger share of total consumers (53%), but spend a smaller share of total expenditure on those brands (49.7%).

Other Findings

The study highlighted that retailers that have reduced their assortment and number of purchasing options in order to focus on their own brands have lost customers, traffic, and basket value.

Their own brands have not been effective at retaining customers. Moreover, there is a trend of consumers switching to other retailers in order to find the manufacturer brands they want to buy.

Despite prices stabilising in recent months, around 44% of respondents still consider price to be the most important factor when purchasing, with 89% saying they compare prices to take advantage of promotions.

To promote savings, Portuguese consumers continue to go shopping more often, buying less each time, according to the study.

Around two-thirds of consumers continue to indulge in foods like fruit juices, dried fruits, bread and toast, ready-made desserts, and ethnic food.

Data also showed that online shopping has become less popular in Portugal since the pandemic, with a 2.7% drop in penetration compared to 2019. However, one in four Portuguese people still made at least one online purchase in 2023.

The study is based on a sample of 4,000 households in mainland Portugal, with data collected from January to September 2023.