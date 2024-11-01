PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia Offers Meeting And Networking Opportunities For International Private-Label Industry

Türkiye’s first and only international private-label industry B2B meeting, seminar, trade and networking event – PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia – organised by INDUSTRIA Exhibitions and Events, will be held from 21 to 22 November 2024 in Haliç Congress Center, Kuleli Building, Istanbul.

Since the private-label industry and private-label, white-label and contract manufacturing products very recently and rapidly started increasing in Eurasian markets, compared to developed markets, PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia is expected to reach high interest in the industry.

Visitors at PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia will have the opportunity to connect with various leading manufacturers across five main sectors: food and beverage; cosmetics, beauty, personal care and hygiene; pet products; household and homewares; and packaging and design.

Participants from over 60 countries are expected to attend PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia, including top-level managers and decision-makers from retail chains, market chains, e-tailers and distribution companies, as well as companies specialising in imports, exports, sourcing and trading.

Prominent companies in buying and sourcing will be evaluated within the Hosted Buyer/Visitor Programme and provided with complimentary accommodation in the contracted hotels very close to the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Register here to secure your visitor badge.

In addition to two days of open manufacturer exhibits, the event will host B2B meetings with a matchmaking system, and pre-scheduled meetings will enable visitors and manufacturers to build important business connections.

A large networking area will welcome manufacturer delegates, private-brand owners and professional visitors to connect, meet, and exchange ideas, fostering industry growth.

Concurrent seminar programmes, represented by leading sponsor companies and PRIV speakers, will highlight the latest trends, innovative products and market demands, and guide the industry to maximise its businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia is a must-attend event in a historical yet modern venue next to the sea in Istanbul, promising business opportunities, valuable connections, and a pleasant ambience for all participants.

For more information, visit www.privexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with PRIVEXPO.