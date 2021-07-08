ESM Magazine

REWE Introduces 'Better Half' Meat Products With 50% Vegetables

Published on Jul 8 2021 1:05 PM in Private Label tagged: Rewe Group / Better Half / meat and vegetable mix / hybrid products

Germany's REWE Group has introduced classic meat items made of 50% vegetables under the brand name 'Better Half'.

The retailer claims that the meat and vegetable range is a first among grocers in Germany.

Reduced Meat Consumption

REWE Group aims to target consumers who wish to reduce their meat consumption through this range.

Better Half was developed at the REWE Group's production facility in Wilhelm Brandenburg.

Initially, the retailer is offering two products – minced beef and sausages – on the self-service shelves of around 1,800 REWE stores in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Württemberg, and Saarland.

These products are seasoned with a vegetable preparation and are ready to cook, allowing meals to be prepared quickly.

REWE plans to add more products to the Better Half range within the sausage products category.

Product Development

It took the retailer two years to develop these products, which aim to capitalise on the trend towards conscious and balanced nutrition.

The vegetable preparation used in the meat products contain peppers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, pea flour, herbs, and natural spices, but no flavour enhancers.

The coarse pork sausage with vegetable preparation is easy to grill or roast, and the 'Better Half' minced beef can be easily for Bolognese recipes, meatballs, or wraps.

In addition, the hybrid mince contains significantly less fat and calories than classic minced beef.

The 'Better Half' product range will be rolled out across the country in all REWE stores by autumn of this year.

The minced beef with 50% vegetable preparation from 'Better Half' is available in 400-gram packs on the self-service shelf.

The 'Better Half' pork sausage is available in a three-pack of 300 grams.

