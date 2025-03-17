52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

SPAR Austria Launches Own-Brand Organic Kefir SKU

By Alexandru Negrici

SPAR Austria has launched a new own-brand organic kefir SKU under the SPAR Natur*pur brand.

Bio-Rahmkefir is a fermented dairy beverage similar to yoghurt and produced by Molkerei Seifried in the Upper Austrian Innviertel.

SPAR Natur*pur Bio-Rahmkefir will be sold at a recommended price of €1.49 in SPAR, EUROSPAR and INTERSPAR stores in Austria

The product features a mild, creamy consistency, and is designed to be consumed with a spoon.

SPAR claims it is the first instance in which a major food retailer has introduced an organic kefir SKU to its range.

Molkerei Seifried, a family-owned business that has supplied regional organic products to SPAR for the past 15 years, uses 100% Austrian organic milk to make the product.

The partnership between SPAR and Molkerei Seifried has consolidated over several years, reinforcing the retailer’s commitment to regional sourcing and sustainable production methods. 

Local Organic Producers

Local milk is provided by regional farms, including one in Eberschwang.

SPAR Natur*pur was launched 30 years ago with a modest range of 10 organic milk products and has since expanded to encompass approximately 1,700 items across nearly all food categories. 

The introduction of the Bio-Rahmkefir aims to strengthen SPAR’s long-term commitment to supporting Austrian organic producers, the company noted.

The product is expected to be well integrated within the existing assortment of competitively priced goods offered under the SPAR Natur*pur brand.

SPAR Austria Group has reported 4.5% year-on-year growth in sales to €21.4 billion in its financial year 2024.

The group operates approximately 3,049 SPAR, EUROSPAR, and INTERSPAR stores, 31 shopping centres, and 227 Hervis stores in Austria and six neighbouring countries.

