52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Store Brands Set New Market Share Records In First Half Of 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Store Brands Set New Market Share Records In First Half Of 2024

Private labels reported new records in unit and dollar share in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

As of 16 June, the unit market share of private labels reached 22.9%, and the dollar market share stood at 20.4%, according to data provided by Circana to PLMA.

“These record highs in market shares illustrate the ‘Store Brands Phenomenon’ that’s sweeping the retail industry across all channels, departments and categories,” said PLMA president, Peggy Davies.

The total store brand revenue for 2024 is expected to exceed a quarter of a trillion dollars – setting a new record for annual sales – if sales continue at the current rate for the rest of the year, according to PLMA's estimates.

Growth Drivers

The increase in market shares was driven by the 'strong' performance of store brands at checkout compared to national brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Store brand dollar sales were up 2.3%, compared to a gain of 1.1% for national brands.

In terms of unit sales, the difference was even greater with store brands growing by 2.5% and national brands declining by 0.8%.

Total store brand sales for the first half amounted to $121 billion, while national brand sales generated $472 billion, data showed.

Category Performance

Circana tracks 10 individual product categories for PLMA to evaluate the performance of store brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In nine categories out of 10, store brands posted dollar sales gains for the 52 weeks to 16 June 2024, the latest data showed.

The highest growth was seen in the beauty category (+10%), followed by liquor (+8.8%), general food (+6.9%), and pet care (+5.8%).

Other categories that witnessed an increase include beverages (+4.3%), frozen (+2.9%), general merchandise (+2.2%), and home (+1.7%).

The only category that witnessed a nominal decline of 0.7% was refrigerated products, data showed.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Private Label Purchasing On The Rise In Spain, Says Dia
Private Label Purchasing On The Rise In Spain, Says Dia
2
Private Label

Migros To Focus on Lower Prices, Private-Label Brands, Says CEO
Migros To Focus on Lower Prices, Private-Label Brands, Says CEO
3
Private Label

PLMA’s 2024 Trade Show Features Ambitious Manufacturers And Retailers
PLMA&rsquo;s 2024 Trade Show Features Ambitious Manufacturers And Retailers
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Inese Petersone Of Rimi Latvia On The Importance Of Value In Private Label
Inese Petersone Of Rimi Latvia On The Importance Of Value In Private Label
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com