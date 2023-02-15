52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Private Label

Trace One Webinar: Why Successful Private Labels Now Rely On PLM Solutions

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Private label programmes are an important part of a retailer’s strategy, promising better margins and higher consumer loyalty. To be successful in the launch of new private label products that meet rapidly changing consumer trends, retailers need an efficient product development process and access to accurate data.

Product Lifecycle Management solutions bridge the gap between ideation and product launch by helping you develop new and compliant products faster.

About The Webinar

With this in mind, Trace One will be hosting a special webinar on Tuesday, 28 February (at 10am GMT), on the topic of 'Why Successful Private Labels Now Rely On PLM Solutions'.

The event will feature guest speaker Jules Hollows, Business Development Manager at Trace One.

Hollows consults with some of Europe’s largest retailers in delivering global best practices surrounding product lifestyle management and new product development.

During the webinar, Trace One will review best practices that have already been implemented by other retailers and provide examples of how PLM has helped them achieve their goals, including:

  • Why the product is a successful private brand
  • What current trends the product satisfies
  • How the retailer used PLM to launch the product

Register today to find out how PLM can help you bring your private label business to the next level. Click here for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxPwheqqWJk

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

UK Retailer Waitrose Commits £100m To Price Cuts
2
Private Label

Aldi To Lower Coffee Prices For Own-Brand Products
3
Private Label

Aldi To Move To Higher Animal Welfare Standards For All Chilled Meat, Sausage Products
4
Private Label

Continente Launches Vegan Alternative To Yoghurts
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com