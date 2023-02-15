Trace One Webinar: Why Successful Private Labels Now Rely On PLM Solutions

Private label programmes are an important part of a retailer’s strategy, promising better margins and higher consumer loyalty. To be successful in the launch of new private label products that meet rapidly changing consumer trends, retailers need an efficient product development process and access to accurate data.

Product Lifecycle Management solutions bridge the gap between ideation and product launch by helping you develop new and compliant products faster.

About The Webinar

With this in mind, Trace One will be hosting a special webinar on Tuesday, 28 February (at 10am GMT), on the topic of 'Why Successful Private Labels Now Rely On PLM Solutions'.

The event will feature guest speaker Jules Hollows, Business Development Manager at Trace One.

Hollows consults with some of Europe’s largest retailers in delivering global best practices surrounding product lifestyle management and new product development.

During the webinar, Trace One will review best practices that have already been implemented by other retailers and provide examples of how PLM has helped them achieve their goals, including:

Why the product is a successful private brand

What current trends the product satisfies

How the retailer used PLM to launch the product

