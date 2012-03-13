Tunaliment Statement Regarding Compy Recall

On February 24, Compy wet dog food – made by Tunaliment, which belongs to Escuris – was withdrawn from the market across a number of Mercadona stores; specifically 190 shops placed in the regions of Albacete, Alicante, Murcia and North Almería. Since then, potential customers who may have purchased the product are being contacted in order to return the articles to their nearest Mercadona shop. The company as a precaution has taken this measure, after several clients called informing of urine problems that their pets were suffering from.

After analysis was done an increment of vitamin D has been detected. According to the company’s veterinarian reports, this could cause urine problems, although this only occurs in cases where the pet has had high quantities of the product.Tunaliment has said it is sorry for the inconvenience that this problem has caused and wants to apologize publicly to all the clients whose pets may have been hurt. At the same time, Tunaliment has stated that other Compy products made by the company, or by other manufacturers, have the same quality and safety characteristics that they always had. When in communication with ESM, a spokesperson for the company stated that: “The problem was only with this product, made by us, Tunaliment, which was retired very fast. Mercadona has other manufacturers for pet food, whose products are perfect. Up to the moment, we, Tunaliment, have received several calls from clients, but none informing us of a dog death.” For further information, do not hesitate to contact Tunaliment via 24 hour phone access: 00 34 619113976 or on the email address [email protected]

