WH Smith Rolls Out Own-Brand Christmas Sandwich Range

Travel retailer WH Smith has rolled out its first own-brand range of festive Christmas sandwiches in 300 outlets across the UK.

The range is part of WH Smith’s exclusive Smith’s Family Kitchen food-to-go range and comprises eight different festive sandwiches, the company added.

It includes classic Christmas flavours, such as the Ultimate Christmas Dinner – combining delicious turkey, sage-and-onion stuffing and cranberry on malted brown bread – as well as new flavours, such as the Merry Miso Chicken, on a brioche bun.

The range also offers vegetarian and vegan options, such as the Vegan Spiced Parsnip Christmas sandwich.

Each Christmas sandwich SKU is included in the WH Smith meal deal and will be available throughout the festive season.

‘Christmas Magic’

Andrew Harrison, the managing director of UK travel at WH Smith, commented, “In my book, your first Christmas sandwich marks the true start of the festive season, and our new range is perfectly designed to get all our travelling customers into the Christmas spirit.

“This launch marks another food first for WH Smith and shows just how committed we are to growing our food credentials and offering a high-quality range for travelling customers, particularly those wanting a bit of Christmas magic on their journey!”

Food-To-Go Range

Earlier this year, WH Smith launched its first-ever own-brand food-to-go range – Smith’s Family Kitchen. The range includes quality products, including sandwiches, wraps and salads.

It has received a positive response from customers, with the Smith’s Family Kitchen BLT as the best-seller, the company added.

WH Smith operates more than 500 stores across air, rail and hospitals, with food as part of its core customer offer for over ten years.

Food now accounts for approximately 15% of its revenue in Travel UK – WH Smith’s largest division.

The category is expected to grow further over the coming years, as the retailer builds its one-stop-shop strategy to offer travelling customers a wide range of products under one roof, including food, health and beauty, books and magazines, and tech accessories.